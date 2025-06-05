E2M Solutions Inc: E2M Solutions Appoints Brent Weaver as CEO to Lead the Next Phase of Global Growth

Brent's appointment signals E2M's bold move to unify U.S. and India operations while doubling down on AI, systems, and agency success

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / E2M Solutions, a leading white-label digital services partner for agencies worldwide, has announced the appointment of Brent Weaver as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Manish, founder of E2M with Brent Weaver and Ronik Patel

Brent Weaver, a Colorado-based entrepreneur and executive, brings over two decades of experience in the digital agency ecosystem. He is the founder of UGURUS, a well-known coaching and training company for digital agency owners, which was later acquired by Cloudways and became part of DigitalOcean. At DigitalOcean, he played a key role in scaling agency partnerships globally.

Weaver also served as a partner at UnlimitedWP, which E2M Solutions acquired last year - making this appointment a full-circle moment.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey and the beginning of a bold new chapter," said Manish Dudharejia, Founder of E2M.

"Brent is someone who lives and breathes the agency world-just like I do. His philosophy around growth, integrity, and client success aligns perfectly with ours. I've known Brent for years and have always admired his ability to lead with clarity, empathy, and vision. I couldn't think of a better person to guide E2M Solutions into its next chapter. With him on board, we're doubling down on our mission to serve agencies better. This move will also help E2M expand our brand presence and operations in the US. Our goal is to build a company that has a strong presence in both the US and India-truly bringing together the best of both worlds in this era of globalization."

As CEO, Brent will be strengthening internal systems, expanding service offerings-especially in AI-and helping E2M Solutions' clients scale faster and more efficiently.

"I'm honored to lead E2M Solutions at such a pivotal time," said Brent Weaver, CEO of E2M Solutions.

"This team has built something truly special. My focus will be on helping our people grow, refining our delivery systems, and ensuring our clients stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape. I've spent the last 20+ years immersed in the agency space-advising, mentoring, and scaling - and I see a huge opportunity to bring that experience to E2M Solutions to help agencies thrive in this new AI-driven era."

"Brent's operational excellence and client-first approach were evident during our UnlimitedWP partnership," said Ronik Patel, Advisor at E2M Solutions.

"He has the focus and strategic vision needed to execute our ambitious growth plans."

This leadership transition marks a unique milestone - an Indian-founded company appointing an American CEO - reflecting E2M's global vision and its commitment to bold, forward-thinking leadership.

About E2M Solutions

Founded in 2012, E2M Solutions is the #1 White Label Partner for Digital Agencies-currently serving over 300+ agencies with a team of 300+ experts. E2M Solutions provides white label services that help digital agencies grow and scale their business with WordPress Development, eCommerce Solutions, SEO, Content Writing, and AI Adoption services. The company operates out of offices in Ahmedabad, India, and San Diego, California.

