SL Rack has launched SL Planner, a tool linked to Google Maps that analyzes roof surface area and automatically distributes the appropriate number of solar modules. From pv magazine Spain SL Rack has launched SL Planner, a digital tool for planning and deploying mounting systems on rooftop PV installations. The tool links directly to Google Maps, enabling precise real-time visualization of installation sites and exact module placement. An SL Rack representative told pv magazine that the app supports all types of PV modules and allows users to manually add any not preconfigured. After determining ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...