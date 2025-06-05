Researchers in Germany have unveiled new high-efficiency, micro concentrator photovoltaics technology that taps established micro-components manufacturing processes to enable lower costs. A demonstrator relying on the micro-CPV module achieved efficiency of 36% based on IEC62670-3 concentrator standard test conditions. Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has developed new high-efficiency, low-cost, micro concentrator photovoltaics (micro-CPV) technology for applications in agrivoltaics applications and power plants in sunny arid climate zones. Seen as an evolution ...

