The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter (Q1FY26). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

"Our first quarter of fiscal 2026 showed strong annual growth, consistent with our communicated plans," said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes' CEO. "This is a challenging and uncertain economic and trade environment for shippers, carriers and logistics services providers. They face challenges on how, when, or if, to react to changes in global trade relationships, tariffs, sanctions and economic forecasts. We continue to see strong interest in our domain expertise and our solutions to help companies navigate the complex trade landscape. We remain committed to growing our business with prudent investments and cost discipline to build the premier network and technology for logistics-intensive businesses."

Q1FY26 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes' Q1FY26 included:

Revenues of $168.7 million, up 12% from $151.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (Q1FY25) and up 1% from $167.5 million in the previous quarter (Q4FY25);

Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $156.6 million (93% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $11.8 million (7% of total revenues) and license revenues of $0.3 million (less than 1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 14% from $137.8 million in Q1FY25 and consistent with $156.5 million in Q4FY25;

Cash provided by operating activities of $53.6 million, down from $63.7 million in Q1FY25 and down from $60.7 million in Q4FY25;

Income from operations of $46.2 million, up 9% from $42.4 million in Q1FY25 and down from $47.1 million in Q4FY25;

Net income of $36.2 million, up 4% from $34.7 million in Q1FY25 and down from $37.4 million in Q4FY25. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 21%, compared to 23% in Q1FY25 and 22% in Q4FY25;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.41, up 2% from $0.40 in Q1FY25 and down from $0.43 in Q4FY25; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $75.1 million, up 12% from $67.0 million in Q1FY25 and consistent with $75.0 million in Q4FY25. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 45%, compared to 44% in Q1FY25 and 45% in Q4FY25.



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q1

FY26 Q4

FY25 Q3

FY25 Q2

FY25 Q1

FY25 Revenues 168.7 167.5 168.8 163.4 151.3 Services revenues 156.6 156.5 149.7 146.2 137.8 Gross margin 76% 76% 74% 75% 77% Cash provided by operating activities 53.6 60.7 60.1 34.7 63.7 Income from operations 46.2 47.1 45.8 45.9 42.4 Net income 36.2 37.4 36.6 34.7 34.7 Net income as a % of revenues 21% 22% 22% 21% 23% Earnings per diluted share 0.41 0.43 0.42 0.40 0.40 Adjusted EBITDA 75.1 75.0 72.1 70.6 67.0 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 45% 45% 43% 43% 44%

Cash Position

At April 30, 2025, Descartes had $176.4 million in cash. Cash decreased by $59.7 million in Q1FY26. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q1FY26 in millions of dollars:

Q1FY26 Cash provided by operating activities 53.6 Additions to property and equipment (1.9) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (112.3) Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs 3.6 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements (6.5) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 3.8 Net change in cash (59.7) Cash, beginning of period 236.1 Cash, end of period 176.4

Acquisition of 3GTMS

On March 24, 2025, Descartes acquired all of the shares of 3GTMS, a leading provider of transportation management solutions. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $112.7 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

Considering the economic and global trade uncertainty many Descartes customers are facing, Descartes has undertaken cost reduction initiatives designed to reduce its cost base. The plan is designed to reduce Descartes' global workforce by approximately 7% and eliminate various other operating expenses. As a result, Descartes expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26), which will also impact cash generated from operations in Q2FY26. Once completed, Descartes anticipates annualized cost savings of approximately $15 million.

Management Update

Descartes is pleased to announce the appointment of William Green as Executive Vice President, Global Sales. Mr. Green has served as Descartes' Senior Vice President for North American Sales since August 2020. Mr. Green has previously held senior commercial roles at Salesforce, PROLIFIQ and CDC Software (now Aptean). "We're excited for Bill to extend his leadership of our growth successes in North America to our global commercial operations," said Mr. Ryan.

Andrew Roszko, Descartes' Chief Commercial Officer, will depart the company in Q2FY26 to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Roszko was appointed EVP Global Sales in February 2019 and appointed Chief Commercial Officer in June 2022. "Andrew has been a valuable contributor to Descartes' commercial development. We wish him well in his future endeavors," said Mr. Ryan.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter ) .

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes' ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed six acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2025 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q1FY26, Q4FY25, Q3FY25, Q2FY25, and Q1FY25, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Q1FY26 Q4FY25 Q3FY25 Q2FY25 Q1FY25 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 36.2 37.4 36.6 34.7 34.7 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 Investment income (1.9) (1.9) (2.9) (2.7) (4.1) Income tax expense 11.7 11.4 11.9 13.6 11.5 Depreciation expense 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 Amortization of intangible assets 19.1 19.4 17.5 17.4 15.0 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4.9 5.4 5.6 5.8 4.3 Other charges 3.4 1.6 1.8 0.2 3.9 Adjusted EBITDA 75.1 75.0 72.1 70.6 67.0 Revenues 168.7 167.5 168.8 163.4 151.3 Net income as % of revenues 21% 22% 22% 21% 23% Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 45% 45% 43% 43% 44%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited) April 30, January 31, 2025 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 176,411 236,138 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 60,456 53,953 Other 15,646 16,931 Prepaid expenses and other 43,100 45,544 295,613 352,566 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 27,366 24,887 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 13,944 12,481 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 7,721 7,623 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 4,867 3,802 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 368,122 321,270 GOODWILL 992,257 924,755 1,709,890 1,647,384 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 23,154 20,650 Accrued liabilities 73,151 79,656 Lease obligations 3,402 3,178 Income taxes payable 9,535 9,313 Deferred revenue 109,608 104,230 218,850 217,027 LEASE OBLIGATIONS 4,533 4,718 DEFERRED REVENUE 2,196 978 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 6,540 5,531 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 25,834 34,127 257,953 262,381 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common shares - unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 85,782,830 at April 30, 2025 (January 31, 2025 - 85,605,969) 574,816 568,339 Additional paid-in capital 498,092 503,133 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,243) (50,497) Retained earnings 400,272 364,028 1,451,937 1,385,003 1,709,890 1,647,384

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2025 2024 REVENUES 168,739 151,348 COST OF REVENUES (exclusive of amortization presented separately below) 39,747 35,413 GROSS MARGIN 128,992 115,935 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 18,850 17,471 Research and development 25,069 22,191 General and administrative 16,312 14,948 Other charges 3,449 3,918 Amortization of intangible assets 19,114 15,024 82,794 73,552 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 46,198 42,383 INTEREST EXPENSE (236) (273) INVESTMENT INCOME 1,962 4,059 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,924 46,169 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 12,251 12,318 Deferred (571) (816) 11,680 11,502 NET INCOME 36,244 34,667 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.42 0.41 Diluted 0.41 0.40 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 85,677 85,274 Diluted 87,577 87,116