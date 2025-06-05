Filament Syfter, the leading AI-enabled data engine purpose-built for private market dealmakers, has raised up to $4.8M in a Series A funding round led by FINTOP Capital. The investment will be used to scale Filament Syfter's operations as it expands its presence globally in the private equity and investment banking industries. The capital infusion will also accelerate product innovation, enhancing Filament Syfter's unique proposition for private markets firms.

Filament Syfter operationalizes a private equity or investment banking firms' vast data ecosystem. This enables firms to source more relevant deals and creates a higher return-on-investment for all systems in the firm's technology stack. World class firms including Astorg, Inflexion and Cavendish have deployed Filament Syfter, demonstrating their leadership in adopting AI technology.

The company was founded by Phil Westcott, former European Director of IBM Watson. There, he drove early adoption of AI in financial services firms. Having assembled a world-class team of data engineers, natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) professionals, Westcott recognized the challenges many firms experienced when trying to deploy AI for their own deal sourcing and market coverage purposes. Filament Syfter was then created with the aim of enabling private markets to curate and train their own AI assets.

"Having FINTOP's investment, financial services industry specialization and operational leadership will undoubtedly enable Filament Syfter to scale worldwide. Given their track record investing in best-of-breed technology for dealmakers, we are thrilled to have their endorsement," said Phil Westcott, Founder and CEO of Filament Syfter.

"Most firms have spent precious time and resources deploying CRMs and other technologies over the past decade but still lack the ability to harmonize and enrich their data ecosystem at scale," said Rick Kushel, Managing Partner at FINTOP Capital. "Filament Syfter is filling that gap." FINTOP's Chris Haley (Partner) and Max Haskin (Principal) will join Filament Syfter's Board of Directors.

About Filament Syfter

Filament Syfter is the leading AI-enabled data engine purpose-built for private market dealmakers. The technology enables firms to centralize, enrich and institutionalize market and proprietary data in a way that increases dealmaking efficacy, improves resource allocation, enhances relationships, and originates the best fit deals. To schedule a demo, visit filament.ai/book-a-demo.

About FINTOP Capital

FINTOP Capital is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage fintech companies. With over $700 million in committed capital across five funds, FINTOP brings decades of fintech founding and operating experience to the boardroom, partnering with innovative entrepreneurs to push the frontiers of the financial services sector. For more information, visit www.fintopcapital.com.

