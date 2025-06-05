Agriculture Silos & Storage Systems Market worth $6.53 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture silos & storage systems market is estimated at USD 5.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The development of effective storage facilities for food grains is crucial worldwide. The National Academy for Agricultural Sciences, India, emphasizes the need to reduce Food Loss and Waste (FLW), improve on-farm operations through technological interventions, increase the capacity of cold storage facilities and cold chain systems, promote the use of efficient storage systems such as metal silos, and enhance the transportation and availability of integrated cold chains.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agriculture Silos & Storage Systems Market"

By silo type, flat bottom silos hold a significant market share in the global agriculture silos & storage systems market.

Flat bottom silos offer a cost-effective solution for long-term storage, which safely protects the quality of grains for an extended period and ensures the best quality of grains are offered to end users. The flat bottom silo sizes range between 250 T and 20,000 T. As compared to the conical silo, the flat-bottom silo has a lower cost of storing. Thus, the flat bottom silo is one of the most convenient options for long-term grain storage. Flat bottom silo is used for both short-term and long-term storage of grains, oilseeds, and other granulated free-flowing materials in various regions, globally.

By construction material, metal/steel holds a significant market share in the agriculture silos & storage systems market.

Metal and steel are among the most widely used materials in the construction of agricultural silos due to their strength, durability, and versatility. Galvanized steel, in particular, offers excellent resistance to environmental stressors such as wind, moisture, and temperature fluctuations. Steel silos can be fabricated with precision, transported in modular parts, and assembled quickly on-site, making them ideal for both small and large-scale agricultural operations. Steel silos are extensively employed in grain and oilseed storage, especially in regions where harvest seasons are short, but yields are high. For instance, in countries like the United States, Canada, Ukraine, and Brazil, large steel silos serve as interim and long-term storage units for corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, and canola.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be fastest-growing region in the agriculture silos & storage systems market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for agriculture silos and storage systems, driven by population growth, urbanization, and rising grain production in China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The region's 2023 grain output reached 1.2 billion metric tons, with rice and maize dominating. Post-harvest losses, averaging 20-30%, particularly in India, necessitate modern silos to enhance food security for a population projected to hit 5.3 billion by 2030. Steel silos are preferred for their resistance to humidity, with flat bottom silos used for long-term storage and hopper silos for exports.

The report profiles key players such as SUKUP MANUFACTURING CO. (US), AGI (Canada), MySilo (Turkey), Prado Silos (Spain), SYMAGA (Spain), TSC SILOS (Netherlands), Bentall Rowlands (UK), American Industries Partners (US), SRON SILO ENGINEERING CO. (China), TSC SILOS (Netherlands), Bentall Rowlands (UK), American Industries Partners (US), SRON SILO ENGINEERING CO. (China), and M.I.P Group (Belgium).

