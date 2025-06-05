Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768 | Ticker-Symbol: IGV0
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 08:06
20,650 Euro
-0,48 % -0,100
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,05021,20012:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ignitis grupe: 313.7 MW Kelme wind farm in Lithuania has reached the commercial operation date, after completion of second stage

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that Kelme wind farm II, controlled?by its subsidiary UAB "Ignitis renewables" (hereinafter - Ignitis Renewables), has reached the commercial operation date (hereinafter - COD).

Kelme wind farm II, together with Kelme wind farm I, is a part of the largest wind farm operating in the Baltics, Kelme wind farm. The wind farm has a combined installed capacity of 313.7 MW and will cover the electricity demand of 250 thousand Lithuanian households. The total investments in the 313.7 MW Kelme wind farm, including the acquisition price and construction costs, will amount to around EUR 550 million.

The Group reminds that Kelme wind farm I has reached COD on 17 April 2025 (link).

Kelme wind farm II is located in central Lithuania, Kelme district, and consists of 28 Nordex N163/6.X wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 199.6 MW. The total investments in the wind farm will amount to around EUR 360 million.

Since the COD of Kelme wind farm II, the Group's installed Green Capacities have increased to 1.7 GW (from 1.5 GW).

The Group reminds that its objective is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4-5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group's strategy (link).

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.