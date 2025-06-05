Profoto Holding AB: Profoto continues to solidify our presence on the cinema lighting market with three new ground-breaking products

Profoto, the leading light shaping company, launches three new ground-breaking LED lights designed specifically for the cinema industry. With the introduction of Profoto LP2000C, Profoto will offer the world's most powerful full-color soft light panel. It will be accompanied by two point-source LEDs; The full-color Profoto L600C and the daylight balanced L600D. All three products share a common promise of being faster, lighter and brighter than competing products.

Significant steps towards growth

With the launch of the three new products, Profoto has a range of LED solutions targeted at high-end film production. With a cinema lighting market that holds the potential to rival Profoto's existing core business in professional photography, these launches constitute the next step in Profoto's major strategic move towards becoming a leading premium lighting brand in film production.



"The launch of Profoto LP2000C, L600C and L600D marks a significant leap forward where technical design meets user value for filmmakers and DPs", says Anders Hedebark, CEO Profoto. "Our goal is always to provide tools for visual image creators that make their job easier and more efficient, without limiting creative execution. With this innovative trio, a new era for film production starts. An era that is faster, lighter and brighter"



With its strong global brand awareness, a premium product portfolio, and an optimized organization, Profoto is now focusing on continuing to establish itself in the major film industry markets of North America and the UK. Increased market activity is expected to drive higher sales towards the end of 2025.



Profoto LP2000C - The world's brightest soft-light LED

The LP2000C delivers an impressive 2000 watts of rich, soft, full-color light in a lightweight, durable design. Thanks to Profoto's patent-pending cooling technology CTech, the LP2000 weighs only 27kg/59lbs, 50% less than its nearest competition. The low weight allows for one-man rigging, solving one of the most common pain points among users in the film industry. Maximum power with minimal manpower.



Additionally, the Profoto LP2000C isn't only the world's brightest full-color soft light LED panel with its 2000W output, it also sets a new industry standard for efficiency on set. The Profoto Core LED engine provides unmatched color rendering, giving the world's best filmmakers access to unparalleled light quality, saving precious and valuable time in postproduction.



"With the best power-to-size ratio in its class, it packs maximum brightness into a compact, agile form, ensuring peak performance without bulk. It's everything professionals need in a high-performance LED panel - faster, lighter, brighter" says Anton Falk, Product Manager, Profoto.

Profoto L600C - A new standard for color accuracy in point source LEDs

The L600C is a 600W full-color point source LED tailored for cinematic productions demanding speed, precision, and performance. Weighing in at only 6.1kg/13.5 lbs thanks to Profoto's patent-pending cooling system HydroCTech, the L600C weighs just a fraction of other lights on the market, providing the world's best power-to-weight ratio. And with all-in-one design there is no ballast, so rapid set-ups and time saving on set is included.



Thanks to the Profoto Core LED engine, it delivers an industry leading light quality and color rendition. It ensures perfect skin tones and flawless color rendition and an unbeatable spectral accuracy. With support for 300+ gels and over 55 Profoto light modifiers, the creative options are endless.



"The Profoto L600C is another proof of the innovation that Profoto brings to the world of cinema production. The groundbreaking Profoto Core LED light engine delivers industry leading light and color quality, says Anders Hedebark, CEO Profoto



Profoto L600D - A point source LED offering speed, power and incredible light quality

This new daylight balanced Mono-LED is setting a new benchmark for professional point-source LED lighting with its speed and efficiency. The L600D is a self-contained powerhouse that eliminates the need for an external ballast and messy cables, and thanks to the Profoto's patent-pending cooling system HydroCTech enables a light-weight unit at only 5.9 kg, weighing just a fraction of other fixtures on the market.

The L600D delivers 600 watts of daylight-balanced light with consistent accuracy. With the best light quality in the segment, it ensures natural-looking skin tones and true-to-life colors in every frame. Saving precious time in post production.

"We have created an impressively efficient point -source LED thanks to our power electronics, 95% of the electricity is harnessed and used, which is almost 15% more than what's on the market today" says, Göran Marén, Product Manager.

Cementing Profoto's market presence

With the launch of these three faster, lighter and brighter products, Profoto is taking yet another step in establishing themselves as a leading premium lighting brand for film production.



"Profoto has invested heavily in R&D to enter the film production market with innovation, power and unprecedented user value. With these new products we have the means to take a greater market share of the growing creator economy", says Anders Hedebark.



All products are now available to pre-order from Profoto's authorized dealers and profoto.com and are beginning shipping in Q3.

