HTX Jumps Two Spots to #8 in Kaiko's Q2 Exchange Ranking

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially ranked 8th in Kaiko's Q2 2025 Global Spot Exchange Ranking, rising two positions from the previous quarter. This significant leap marks the strongest upward movement among the top 10 exchanges this quarter and underscores HTX's growing global influence and robust platform performance.

Kaiko, a trusted provider of institutional-grade crypto market data and indices, assessed 45 leading spot exchanges across six weighted dimensions: Governance, Liquidity, Technology, Business, Security, and Data Quality. HTX distinguished itself particularly in the Business and Technology categories, while maintaining top-tier performance in Security.

Business Strength: Ranked Second in the Industry

HTX secured the No. 2 position globally in the Business category, reflecting its exceptional product depth, operational scale, and innovation capacity. In April alone, HTX listed 14 new tokens covering trending sectors such as staking infrastructure and on-chain narratives. Standout performers included:

STO, which saw a post-listing surge of 303%

DARK (MCP narrative), up 246%

HOUSE (Solana-based meme coin), up 176%

HTX also became the first exchange globally to list USD1 (World Liberty Financial USD), a new entrant in the stablecoin space, further cementing its position as a first-mover in emerging asset classes.

According to DeFiLlama, HTX achieved a net capital inflow of $472 million in April, the highest among global CEXs-surpassing competitors by 6-7x. In addition, CoinGecko's 2025 Q1 Crypto Industry Report named HTX the only Top 10 exchange with positive spot trading growth, bucking broader market headwinds.

Technological Excellence and Seamless User Experience

HTX also ranked among the top performers in the Technology dimension, which Kaiko defines by factors such as platform uptime, API latency, and throughput under high-load conditions.

HTX's consistent system stability and ultra-low-latency infrastructure have enabled it to deliver a high-frequency trading environment trusted by both retail and institutional users. In Kaiko's analysis, technological excellence is a core driver of user retention-and HTX's performance reinforces its standing as a premium trading venue.

Top-Tier Security

HTX scored among the highest across the board in Security, thanks to proactive risk management and infrastructure investment. The exchange has maintained zero security incidents for 20+ consecutive months.

Recent enhancements include:

Multi-device login protections and anomaly transfer alerts

Fireblocks Off-Exchange integration to strengthen institutional custody

Expanded collaboration with global white-hat partners for 24/7 defense and continuous penetration testing

HTX continues to set the industry standard for transparency, with 31 consecutive months of asset reserve disclosures. Its May 2025 Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves confirmed a 73% surge in USDT in April, followed by over 30% growth in May-clear proof of growing user trust and accelerating capital inflows.

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

HTX remains committed to upholding the highest standards in security, compliance, and market integrity while expanding access to new digital asset opportunities. This recognition by Kaiko places HTX firmly among the elite exchanges shaping the future of the crypto ecosystem.

