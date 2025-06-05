Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 12:02 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FundApps and BlackRock's Aladdin Platform Partner to Automate Shareholding Disclosure Monitoring and Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / FundApps, a market leader in shareholding disclosure monitoring, and Aladdin, BlackRock's technology business, today announced a partnership to integrate FundApps' cutting-edge compliance service with the Aladdin platform.

Serving some of the world's largest hedge funds, asset managers, pension funds, and investment banks - monitoring 17% of global assets under management as of 1st January 2025 - FundApps is at the forefront of regulatory technology. With global shareholding disclosure requirements becoming more complex and far-reaching, the FundApps integration with the Aladdin platform delivers to common clients a streamlined shareholding disclosure monitoring and reporting offering that fits effortlessly into their daily investment workflows. This complements the Aladdin platform's robust set of capabilities for managing guideline and regulatory compliance.

Integrating FundApps' solution with the Aladdin platform demonstrates a fundamental shift in how investment professionals manage threshold disclosures - moving it from a fragmented, manual process to an integrated, automated solution within a unified investment management process.

"This partnership is a testament to the growing demand for scalable, automated compliance solutions," said Andrew Patrick White, CEO & Founder of FundApps. "FundApps' integration with Aladdin enables investment managers to stay ahead of evolving regulations without disrupting their investment processes. No more manual monitoring or fragmented processes - just seamless, automated compliance."

The integrated capabilities will be available to common clients in the second half of 2025, delivering an automated solution for managing global disclosure requirements with Aladdin. It's a strategic move to integrate with a proven regulatory technology partner, offering a scalable compliance solution that grows with client needs.

About FundApps

FundApps is a company powered by experts, with a client community of 1000s and a culture underpinned by ethics. We make the best regulatory software so our clients can "get a good night's sleep now they have FundApps' *[real client quote]

Many lawyers, ex-regulators, info sec and other experts work for the B Corp that is FundApps. We are all about future-proofing our compliance monitoring and reporting software so we can monitor the $29 trillion (and growing) of AuM across 100 jurisdictions for the industry's most active and happy global compliance community [we get top notch NPS + CSAT scores year after year].

Good people, good business, good ethics. We are FundApps.

Media Contact:

For FundApps: Nastja Konic, Lead Marketing Manager at FundApps, nastja@fundapps.co

Contact Information

Nastja Konic
Lead Marketing Manager
nastja@fundapps.co

.

SOURCE: FundApps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundapps-and-blackrocks-aladdinr-platform-partner-to-automate-shareh-1034967

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
