Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 12:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Halifax region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HALIFAX AWARD RECIPIENTS

A Buyers Choice Home Inspections
Home Inspection
www.abuyerschoice.com/area/halifax

Adams Photography Services
Photographers
www.adamsphotography.ca

All About Eyewear Optical
Optical
www.allabouteyewear.ca

Archadeck of Nova Scotia
Decks and Patios
www.archadeck.com/nova-scotia

Atlantic Audio Pro
Audio Visual Services
www.atlanticprodj.com

Bath Fitter
Bathroom Remodeling
www.bathfitter.com

Beaupre Home Styling
Home Staging Services
www.beauprehomestyling.com

Bedford Dental Centre
Dentists
www.bedforddental.ca

BG Custom Homes
Custom Home Builder
www.bgcustomhomes.ca

Bluenose Accounting
Accountant - Small Business
www.bluenoseaccounting.com

Cabinet Central
Cabinet Maker
www.cabinetcentral.ca

Certa Pro Painters
Painting Contractor
www.certapro.com/nova-scotia

Choice Health
Health & Wellness
www.choicehealthcentre.com

Chris Ryan
Property Management
www.chrisryan.ca

Dartmouth Podiatry
Podiatrist/Foot Clinic
www.dartmouthpodiatry.com

DerMedical Esthetics and MediSpa
Cosmetic Procedures
www.dermedicalesthetics.ca

Dexter Institute Private Career College
School - Career and Business
www.dexterinstitute.com

Element Event Solutions
Event Planner
www.elementeventscanada.com/?region=east

Elements Metal Roofing
Roofing
www.elementsmetalroof.com

Gateway Business Brokers
Business Brokers
www.gatewaybusinessbrokers.com

GetMovers
Moving Companies
www.getmovers.ca

Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning
Air Conditioning & Heating Contractors
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-air-conditioning-and-heating-contractors/glenmar-heating-air-conditioning-ltd/

Grace Allen Immigration Law
Lawyer - Immigration Law
www.graceallenlaw.com

Holly Robinson Mortgage
Mortgages
www.hollyrobinsonmortgages.ca

Intuity Performance
Business Coach
www.intuityperformance.com

Maritime Dance Academy
School - Dance
www.maritimedanceacademy.com

Mattatall Signs
Signs
www.mattatall.com

MCK Kitchen and Bath
Kitchen Designers & Distributors
www.mckkitchens.com

Metro Windows
Windows & Doors
www.metrowindows.ca

Minuteman Press
Photocopy Print and Digital Services
www.minuteman.com/ca/locations/ns/halifax

O'Regan's
Automobile Dealers
www.oregans.com

Office Interiors
Office Equipment & Furniture
www.officeinteriors.ca

Restoration Mate
Asbestos & Mold Removal
www.restorationmatehalifax.ca

Scotia Law
Lawyer - Estate Law
www.scotialawinc.ca

SUNSPACE by The Patio Screen Room
Solarium/Sunrooms
www.sunspacesunrooms.com

Sunswirl
Suntanning
www.sunswirl.ca

Superior Foundations
Concrete Contractors

Taylor Flooring
Flooring - Carpet, Rugs, Tile & Wood
www.taylorflooring.com

The Brace Space
Orthodontists
www.thebracespace.com

Totally Electric
Electric Contractors
www.totally-electric.ca

Valent Legal
Lawyer - Personal Injury
www.valentlegal.ca

Watts Up Solar
Solar Energy Systems
www.wattsupsolar.ca

Wisecracks
Waterproofing & Foundation Repair
www.wisecracks.com

Yuille Auto Works
Automobile Repair
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-automobile-repair/yuille-auto-works/

Learn more about 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

---------

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-halifax-consumer-choice-award-winners-1035795

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
