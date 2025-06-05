Announcing the 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Halifax region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HALIFAX AWARD RECIPIENTS

A Buyers Choice Home Inspections

Home Inspection

www.abuyerschoice.com/area/halifax Adams Photography Services

Photographers

www.adamsphotography.ca All About Eyewear Optical

Optical

www.allabouteyewear.ca Archadeck of Nova Scotia

Decks and Patios

www.archadeck.com/nova-scotia Atlantic Audio Pro

Audio Visual Services

www.atlanticprodj.com Bath Fitter

Bathroom Remodeling

www.bathfitter.com Beaupre Home Styling

Home Staging Services

www.beauprehomestyling.com Bedford Dental Centre

Dentists

www.bedforddental.ca BG Custom Homes

Custom Home Builder

www.bgcustomhomes.ca Bluenose Accounting

Accountant - Small Business

www.bluenoseaccounting.com Cabinet Central

Cabinet Maker

www.cabinetcentral.ca Certa Pro Painters

Painting Contractor

www.certapro.com/nova-scotia Choice Health

Health & Wellness

www.choicehealthcentre.com Chris Ryan

Property Management

www.chrisryan.ca Dartmouth Podiatry

Podiatrist/Foot Clinic

www.dartmouthpodiatry.com DerMedical Esthetics and MediSpa

Cosmetic Procedures

www.dermedicalesthetics.ca Dexter Institute Private Career College

School - Career and Business

www.dexterinstitute.com Element Event Solutions

Event Planner

www.elementeventscanada.com/?region=east Elements Metal Roofing

Roofing

www.elementsmetalroof.com Gateway Business Brokers

Business Brokers

www.gatewaybusinessbrokers.com GetMovers

Moving Companies

www.getmovers.ca Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning

Air Conditioning & Heating Contractors

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-air-conditioning-and-heating-contractors/glenmar-heating-air-conditioning-ltd/ Grace Allen Immigration Law

Lawyer - Immigration Law

www.graceallenlaw.com Holly Robinson Mortgage

Mortgages

www.hollyrobinsonmortgages.ca Intuity Performance

Business Coach

www.intuityperformance.com Maritime Dance Academy

School - Dance

www.maritimedanceacademy.com Mattatall Signs

Signs

www.mattatall.com MCK Kitchen and Bath

Kitchen Designers & Distributors

www.mckkitchens.com Metro Windows

Windows & Doors

www.metrowindows.ca Minuteman Press

Photocopy Print and Digital Services

www.minuteman.com/ca/locations/ns/halifax O'Regan's

Automobile Dealers

www.oregans.com Office Interiors

Office Equipment & Furniture

www.officeinteriors.ca Restoration Mate

Asbestos & Mold Removal

www.restorationmatehalifax.ca Scotia Law

Lawyer - Estate Law

www.scotialawinc.ca SUNSPACE by The Patio Screen Room

Solarium/Sunrooms

www.sunspacesunrooms.com Sunswirl

Suntanning

www.sunswirl.ca Superior Foundations

Concrete Contractors Taylor Flooring

Flooring - Carpet, Rugs, Tile & Wood

www.taylorflooring.com The Brace Space

Orthodontists

www.thebracespace.com Totally Electric

Electric Contractors

www.totally-electric.ca Valent Legal

Lawyer - Personal Injury

www.valentlegal.ca Watts Up Solar

Solar Energy Systems

www.wattsupsolar.ca Wisecracks

Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

www.wisecracks.com Yuille Auto Works

Automobile Repair

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-automobile-repair/yuille-auto-works/

Learn more about 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

