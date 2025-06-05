Announcing the 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Halifax region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners.
HALIFAX AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Buyers Choice Home Inspections
Adams Photography Services
All About Eyewear Optical
Archadeck of Nova Scotia
Atlantic Audio Pro
Bath Fitter
Beaupre Home Styling
Bedford Dental Centre
BG Custom Homes
Bluenose Accounting
Cabinet Central
Certa Pro Painters
Choice Health
Chris Ryan
Dartmouth Podiatry
DerMedical Esthetics and MediSpa
Dexter Institute Private Career College
Element Event Solutions
Elements Metal Roofing
Gateway Business Brokers
GetMovers
Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning
Grace Allen Immigration Law
Holly Robinson Mortgage
Intuity Performance
Maritime Dance Academy
Mattatall Signs
MCK Kitchen and Bath
Metro Windows
Minuteman Press
O'Regan's
Office Interiors
Restoration Mate
Scotia Law
SUNSPACE by The Patio Screen Room
Sunswirl
Superior Foundations
Taylor Flooring
The Brace Space
Totally Electric
Valent Legal
Watts Up Solar
Wisecracks
Yuille Auto Works
Learn more about 2025 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
