Kohort Software Limited ("Kohort" or the "Company"), a leading cohort-based forecasting platform, today announced the completion of its fundraising round led by The Raine Group ("Raine"), a leading global strategic advisory and investment firm specialized in gaming, technology, media, entertainment and sports. Existing investors Eurazeo, AlbionVC and Triple Point Ventures also participated in the investment, joined by new investors Velocity Capital and Portfolio Ventures.

Using advanced machine learning, Kohort's unique platform accurately predicts the future revenue and user-based growth of online services, helping management, marketers or potential investors chart a path to profitable growth.

This capital raise will be used to further invest in the capabilities of the platform and allow the company to expand from its current vertical of mobile gaming into new verticals.

John Salter, Partner and Co-Founder at Raine, said, "We were immediately impressed by the value that Kohort helps unlock and their proven track record in supporting sophisticated clients, which led us to both invest and partner with the team."

Alongside the investment, Kohort has also entered into a commercial partnership with Raine, enabling the firm to leverage its software to provide differentiated insights across Raine's portfolio and extensive, global network of advisory clients. This access will allow Raine to provide in-depth advice around user acquisition-driven businesses including mobile gaming, real-money games, and other B2C apps. The partnership will also enable Raine's current portfolio companies and future investments to better manage user acquisition spend.

"We are thrilled to receive strong support from both new and existing investors that believe in our vision and will help position us to be the leading predictive analytics partner for game developers and investment firms," said Dan Marcus CEO of Kohort. "This new strategic partnership with Raine enables us to tap into their deep network of gaming and technology clients, further expanding our presence on a global scale. We look forward to working with the team as we further expand our business and enter this new chapter of growth."

John Salter added, "At Raine, we continuously look for opportunities to invest at the forefront of innovation and in support of the continued evolution of the gaming ecosystem. Our investment in Kohort underscores that commitment capitalizing on technological developments to form bridges between key industry players that strengthen the gaming industry as a whole. It's an exciting time for the gaming industry and we're excited to continue working with Dan and Jan to deepen Kohort's connectivity and unlock future growth."

Founded by Dan Marcus and Jan Pickard, Kohort provides a proprietary SaaS platform with a machine learning-based prediction model designed to support marketing and finance teams with user acquisition ("UA") strategy, scenario planning and performance forecasting. Servicing mobile gaming studios alongside private equity and venture capital investors, Kohort provides precise revenue and consumer behavior predictions to improve UA efficiency, support due diligence efforts and optimize strategic planning.

About Kohort

Kohort is a predictive analytics platform built for decision-makers in the gaming and consumer sectors. Leveraging advanced machine learning and cohort-based forecasting, Kohort helps operators, finance teams, and investors accurately predict future revenue and user growth, optimise marketing and UA strategies, and drive capital allocation decisions. Learn more at https://kohort.io.

About The Raine Group

The Raine Group is a leading global merchant bank with an integrated focus on both advisory and principal investments in the TMT sectors. Founded in 2009, Raine has advised on some of the largest and most cutting-edge transactions in the history of TMT and has leveraged that experience to be an active, strategic value-add growth investor. Headquartered in New York, Raine has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Mumbai, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visit raine.com

