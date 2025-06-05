Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
05.06.2025 12:14 Uhr
Heimdal Security: Heimdal's Latest Podcast Episode Unpacks Long-Term MSP Marketing Strategies with Paul Green

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal, a leading provider of unified cybersecurity solutions, announces the release of Episode 2 of its podcast series, The MSP Security Playbook. This episode features Paul Green, a renowned MSP marketing expert, who shares insights on building long-term client relationships and effective marketing strategies for managed service providers (MSPs).

In this episode, Paul Green discusses:

  • A three-step marketing system: building audiences, growing relationships, and converting relationships, emphasizing that MSP sales cycles can span several years.
  • The "only you" rule: focusing on tasks that only you can do, while delegating, outsourcing, or automating the rest.
  • The importance of client retention, noting that clients are slow to join and slow to leave, making initial relationship-building crucial.
  • Additionally, the episode's MSP Hot Seat segment addresses strategies for justifying security investments when clients are hesitant about costs.

"Your goal with all of your marketing is to get the right message in front of the right person at the right time. Because it could be another 10 years before they're ready to switch again," said Paul Green.

The MSP Security Playbook podcast aims to equip MSPs with practical insights and strategies to enhance their cybersecurity offerings and business growth.

Episode 2 is now available on major podcast platforms:

  • YouTube
  • Apple Podcasts
  • Spotify

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal empowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators with unified, proactive defense across the entire IT estate. Its award-winning cybersecurity solutions span endpoint to network security, covering vulnerability management, privileged access control, Zero Trust, and ransomware prevention.

Press Contact:

Madalina Popovici
Media Relations Manager
mpo@heimdalsecurity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/r/heimdal-s-latest-podcast-episode-unpacks-long-term-msp-marketing-strategies-with-paul-green,c4159756

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22623/4159756/3489571.pdf

Heimdal Releases Episode 2 of MSP Security Playbook Podcast Featuring MSP Marketing Expert Paul Green

https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/i/msp-playbook-podcast-ep-2---paul-green,c3415827

MSP Playbook Podcast Ep 2 - Paul Green

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heimdals-latest-podcast-episode-unpacks-long-term-msp-marketing-strategies-with-paul-green-302474200.html

