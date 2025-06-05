The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share, or $3.76 per share annualized. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2025.

Since March of 2020, Trane Technologies has raised the quarterly dividend by 77 percent.

Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com

