Introducing Domyn: the new name for the leader in Responsible AI for regulated industries

Domyn is the new name of iGenius, a company specializing in Responsible AI for highly regulated industries across government, finance, and heavy industry;

Domyn provides LLMs and Agentic AI solutions to bridge the gap between compliance and innovation for the world's most regulated work.

MILAN and NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of state-of-the-art LLMs and one of the world's largest AI supercomputers earlier this year, iGenius is rebranding to Domyn to reflect its mission: empowering enterprises with AI they can own, govern, and trust - laying the foundation for a breakthrough 2025.

Speaking on this new chapter, Uljan Sharka, Domyn's founder and CEO, explains:

"This is a natural evolution of everything we've built to empower enterprises to truly own their domain of intelligence. Becoming Domyn doesn't mark a change in identity but a deeper commitment to what we've always believed; AI is a powerful force that should be made accessible to change-makers everywhere, and ultimately work to elevate humankind. The new name represents a timeless emblem of purpose that proudly reflects our team's mission to uplift and improve the world."

The added value of Domyn

Domyn enables clients to lead with confidence and accountability, delivering solutions that safeguard intellectual property and ensure end-to-end governance. In government and defense, Domyn supports mission-critical operations, such as multilingual threat intelligence triage and secure, air-gapped deployments for decision support. In finance, its AI solutions streamline reporting and combat financial risk through automated compliance analysis. For advanced manufacturing, Domyn powers AI engineering brains through IT/OT (information technology/operational technology) integration and predictive quality inspection within highly secure environments. Domyn serves some of the world's leading financial service organizations, as well as defense and heavy industry clients, helping them move fast, securely, and in full regulatory alignment.

Domyn has also pioneered large-scale FP8 pretraining, reducing inference costs by 50% without sacrificing quality - fueling some of the world's leading LLMs with hundreds of billions of parameters. By advancing Continual Pretraining (CPT), Domyn empowers regulated organizations to build their general intelligence - delivering adaptable, high-performance models grounded in enterprise context.

In a world where generative AI defines strategic edge, owning AI models is essential: putting proprietary data into a model is like adding sugar to a cake - once it's baked, it's nearly impossible to separate.

Your AI is your IP.

Behind the name

Deriving from the term "domain", the name Domyn champions AI sovereignty and the right for organizations to define their own technological destiny, operating with the autonomy they deserve. Domyn isn't about using a new AI - it's about creating your own.

About Domyn

Domyn is a company focused on researching and developing Responsible AI for regulated industries. It provides a composable AI architecture, including foundational LLMs, built for advanced reasoning and tailored to each organization's language, logic, and mission. Domyn allows customers to train their own state-of-the-art LLMs, ensuring that businesses truly own their AI and the value it generates. Domyn models power intelligent, customizable agents that act on private data to perform specialized tasks - securely managed through a unified platform with built-in tools for access management, auditability, and governance. Domyn is powered by one of the world's largest AI supercomputers, purpose-built to train trillion-parameter models for sovereign, high-stakes applications.

