CIMC Modular Building Systems Pioneers Sustainable Modular Hotel Construction in Saudi Arabia, Setting a New Benchmark in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Modular Building Systems (MBS), a global leader in modular construction, has signed a landmark agreement to deliver the Earth Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the company's first hospitality project in the region, this milestone reinforces CIMC MBS's commitment to advancing sustainable building practices and offering innovative solutions to the global hospitality sector.

Setting a New Benchmark for Modular Construction in the Middle East

Earth Hotels, a conscientious and design led hospitality group built for the modern, mindful traveler, is setting the stage for its bold new openings across Saudi Arabia and Europe.

The Earth Hotel, Riyadh is a three-story, four-star boutique property with a total floor area of 11,000 square meters, scheduled for completion in 2026. Located in the vibrant Al Maathar district near key attractions and the Diplomatic Quarter, the hotel will offer 86 signature rooms, lofts, and suites designed for both business and leisure travelers. More than just a place to stay, Earth Riyadh promises an immersive experience that blends Saudi cultural with laid-back vibes, bold locally inspired designs, and purposeful hospitality.

CIMC MBS will provide a full spectrum of services including module design, offsite manufacturing, and on-site installation. This advanced modular construction technology is expected to shorten the construction timeline by over 50% compared to traditional methods, while significantly enhancing resource and energy efficiency.

"We are proud to contribute our modular expertise to this landmark project in Riyadh," said Victor Zhu, Managing Director of CIMC MBS. "It reflects our commitment to delivering efficient, sustainable building solutions to partners worldwide."

The hotel's developer praised CIMC MBS's proven technical competence and execution capabilities, noting the project as a model for supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 in smart city and tourism ambitions to establish Saudi Arabia as the global destination for business as well as leisure travelers.

Driving Innovation and Global Collaboration

With more than 20 years of international project experience, CIMC MBS has delivered modular building solutions across over 20 countries and regions.

In recent years, CIMC Group has actively pursued its globalization strategy, achieving a significant milestone this year with the establishment of its Middle East & North Africa Regional Headquarters in Riyadh. This strategic move positions the Middle East as a key growth market, enabling better resource coordination and enhanced local service capabilities. CIMC Modular Building Systems (MBS) - just one of CIMC Group's 8 innovative business units - is leveraging this strategic foothold to vigorously implement the Belt and Road Initiative whilst accelerating its market expansion across the Middle East.

The Earth Hotel, Riyadh is expected to play a key role in enhancing Saudi Arabia's tourism infrastructure and serves as a compelling example of international cooperation in the construction industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703891/image_812775_8743924.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cimc-modular-building-systems-pioneers-sustainable-modular-hotel-construction-in-saudi-arabia-setting-a-new-benchmark-in-the-middle-east-302474216.html