Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KANQ | ISIN: CNE100001NN9 | Ticker-Symbol: OCM
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 08:05
0,570 Euro
-0,87 % -0,005
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5800,67514:14
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 12:42 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIMC Modular Building Systems Pioneers Sustainable Modular Hotel Construction in Saudi Arabia, Setting a New Benchmark in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Modular Building Systems (MBS), a global leader in modular construction, has signed a landmark agreement to deliver the Earth Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the company's first hospitality project in the region, this milestone reinforces CIMC MBS's commitment to advancing sustainable building practices and offering innovative solutions to the global hospitality sector.

Setting a New Benchmark for Modular Construction in the Middle East

Earth Hotels, a conscientious and design led hospitality group built for the modern, mindful traveler, is setting the stage for its bold new openings across Saudi Arabia and Europe.

The Earth Hotel, Riyadh is a three-story, four-star boutique property with a total floor area of 11,000 square meters, scheduled for completion in 2026. Located in the vibrant Al Maathar district near key attractions and the Diplomatic Quarter, the hotel will offer 86 signature rooms, lofts, and suites designed for both business and leisure travelers. More than just a place to stay, Earth Riyadh promises an immersive experience that blends Saudi cultural with laid-back vibes, bold locally inspired designs, and purposeful hospitality.

CIMC MBS will provide a full spectrum of services including module design, offsite manufacturing, and on-site installation. This advanced modular construction technology is expected to shorten the construction timeline by over 50% compared to traditional methods, while significantly enhancing resource and energy efficiency.


"We are proud to contribute our modular expertise to this landmark project in Riyadh," said Victor Zhu, Managing Director of CIMC MBS. "It reflects our commitment to delivering efficient, sustainable building solutions to partners worldwide."

The hotel's developer praised CIMC MBS's proven technical competence and execution capabilities, noting the project as a model for supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 in smart city and tourism ambitions to establish Saudi Arabia as the global destination for business as well as leisure travelers.

Driving Innovation and Global Collaboration

With more than 20 years of international project experience, CIMC MBS has delivered modular building solutions across over 20 countries and regions.

In recent years, CIMC Group has actively pursued its globalization strategy, achieving a significant milestone this year with the establishment of its Middle East & North Africa Regional Headquarters in Riyadh. This strategic move positions the Middle East as a key growth market, enabling better resource coordination and enhanced local service capabilities. CIMC Modular Building Systems (MBS) - just one of CIMC Group's 8 innovative business units - is leveraging this strategic foothold to vigorously implement the Belt and Road Initiative whilst accelerating its market expansion across the Middle East.

The Earth Hotel, Riyadh is expected to play a key role in enhancing Saudi Arabia's tourism infrastructure and serves as a compelling example of international cooperation in the construction industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703891/image_812775_8743924.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cimc-modular-building-systems-pioneers-sustainable-modular-hotel-construction-in-saudi-arabia-setting-a-new-benchmark-in-the-middle-east-302474216.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.