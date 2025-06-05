First UCIe Die-to-Die IP Subsystem on TSMC's 2nm Process with CoWoS Advanced Packaging Technology Delivers 11.8 Tbps/mm Bandwidth Density and a Scalable Path for 64G Die to Die Interconnects

Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure, announced the successful tape out of one of the industry's first UCIe IP subsystem on TSMC's N2 process, supporting 36G die-to-die data rates. The solution is fully integrated with TSMC's Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS advanced packaging technology, unlocking breakthrough bandwidth density and scalability for next-generation chiplet architectures.

This milestone builds on the recent release of the Alphawave Semi AI Platform, proving readiness to support the future of disaggregated SoCs and scale-up infrastructure for hyperscale AI and HPC workloads. With this tape-out, Alphawave Semi becomes one of the industry's first to enable UCIe connectivity on 2nm nanosheet technology, marking a major step forward for the open chiplet ecosystem.

"We're proud to lead the industry into the N2 era with the first UCIe IP on this advanced node," said Mohit Gupta, Senior VP GM, Custom Silicon IP, Alphawave Semi. "Our 36G subsystem validates a new class of high-density, power-efficient chiplet connectivity and paves the way for 64G UCIe and beyond-critical for AI and high-radix networking applications."

Alphawave Semi's one of the industry's first UCIe IP subsystem on TSMC's 2nm process delivers 36G performance with 11.8 Tbps/mm bandwidth density, ultra-low power and latency, and advanced features like live per-lane health monitoring and comprehensive testability. Compliant with UCIe 2.0 standard and supporting multi protocols, including PCIe, CXL, AXI, CHI and more with Alphawave Semi's highly configurable and efficient Streaming Protocol D2D Controller.

Alphawave Semi is advancing key ecosystem collaborations to enable groundbreaking technologies, leveraging D2D-based open chiplet interoperability to drive a broader AI connectivity platform for the industry. Alphawave Semi's UCIe IP on the TSMC N2 process affirms its position as one of the leading enablers of scalable, open chiplet ecosystems.

"Our latest collaboration with Alphawave Semi underscores our shared commitment to driving advancements in high-performance computing through design solutions that fully leverage the performance and energy-efficiency advantages of TSMC's advanced process and packaging technologies," said Lipen Yuan, Senior Director of Advanced Technology Business Development at TSMC. "This milestone illustrates how close collaboration with our Open Innovation Platform (OIP) partners like Alphawave Semi can enable the quick delivery of advanced interface IP and custom silicon solutions to meet the increasing demands of AI and cloud infrastructure."

Alphawave Semi is already executing on its plans to deliver next-generation UCIe solutions, with 64G UCIe support empowering AI and HPC customers to lead in a rapidly evolving chiplet-driven landscape.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in datacenters, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc. All rights reserved.

