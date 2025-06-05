Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market worth $20,447.5 million in 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Countertop Units, Free Standing Water Purifier), Technology (Reverse Osmosis Systems, Activated Carbon), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distributors), Application (Residential and Non-residential) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to be USD 15,142.8 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 20,447.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Point-of-use water treatment systems are filtration systems or devices that clean or filter water where it is used. Common types include faucet filters, under-sink filters, water purifiers, and countertop pitchers. These types of point-of-use water treatment systems are installed using various types of technologies to improve water quality and remove contaminants. The market is driven by rising water pollution and untreated wastewater, rapid population growth, and greater awareness about the benefits of water treatment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market".

542 - Tables

67 - Figures

392 - Pages

Based on device, the free-standing water purifier segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

Based on device, the free-standing water purifier is projected to account for the largest market share because free-standing water purifiers have many features that make them practical, effective, and ideal for contemporary homes and workplaces. They are made to be small enough to fit on floors or countertops. For real-time updates, many have LED displays. They have large filtration capacities, making them ideal for use at places where large quantities of purified water are required, for example, offices. Premium models may offer temperature control features and are easy to move from room to room or carry during relocation.

Based on technology, the reverse osmosis systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

Based on technology, the reverse osmosis systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to its multiple advantages. The water treatment technology that is most commonly used and recognized is reverse osmosis (RO). Users can feel confident that their water is truly safe and clean due to the thorough purification provided by RO systems. They help eliminate contaminants that traditional filtration may overlook, including heavy metals, nitrates, microplastics, and arsenic. RO systems not only detoxify water but also enhance its taste, odor, and clarity, making it more enjoyable for drinking and cooking. Today, "RO" is synonymous with water purification, practically a household name. People are more likely to choose a solution they have heard about and seen others use them successfully.

Based on sales channel, the reverse osmosis systems segment is expected to account for the fastest market growth during the forecast period

In terms of sales channels, the direct sales segment is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. Direct sales is anticipated to see the highest growth within the point-of-use water treatment systems in the sales method. As water purification is associated with health, consumers prefer to be informed about their purchases. Trained representatives can provide detailed explanations about the product's functionality, the specific contaminants it targets, and the rationale behind the investment through personalized interactions. A distributor or a retail display rarely offers the level of trust that such individualized communication creates.

Based on application, the residential segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

In terms of application, the residential segment is projected to experience the largest market share during the forecast period. People are increasingly becoming aware of the health risks associated with unfiltered water. This is evident in urban and semi-urban areas where inadequate pipeline infrastructure or antiquated municipal systems have an impact on water quality. To ensure clean drinking water, consumers are also spending more money on point-of-use water treatment systems. As more people live in apartments and housing societies, centralized water purification is becoming less common, which is driving up demand for small, single-point-of-use water treatment systems.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2024

The Asia Pacific region represented the largest share of the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2024, primarily due to swift urbanization and insufficient water treatment infrastructure. In various countries within Asia Pacific, such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India, the presence of heavy metals, industrial contaminants, and microbiological pathogens in drinking water poses a significant challenge. Point-of-use water treatment devices provide a prompt and effective solution for filtration or purification, addressing these critical issues. The establishment of centralized water treatment and distribution systems often falls short of meeting the needs of the expanding urban population in the Asia Pacific cities. Moreover, in many rural and peri-urban areas, the scarcity of access to treated piped water necessitates the adoption of POU systems. Additionally, the growing middle class is increasingly health-conscious and willing to invest in products that ensure safe drinking water, particularly in home environments.

The point-of-use water treatment systems market comprises major players such as Pentair (UK), Eureka Forbes (India), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), and A.O. Smith (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Coway Co.,Ltd. (South Korea), Havells India Limited(India), Kent Ro Systems Ltd. (India), and others are covered in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Acquisitions and collaborations are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the point-of-use water treatment systems market.

