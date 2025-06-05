TeleTracking and Palantir Partner to Transform Healthcare Operations with AI-Powered Insights

PITTSBURGH, PA and DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / TeleTracking Technologies, the market leader in Healthcare Operations Platforms for hospitals and health systems, and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), a leader in artificial intelligence systems, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing operational decision-making in healthcare to deliver long-term value to providers globally.

By integrating TeleTracking's industry-leading platform, Operations IQ, with Palantir's advanced analytics and AI-powered operating system, Palantir Foundry and AIP, TeleTracking will deliver the next-generation solution that provides hospitals and health systems with near real-time, actionable insights - optimizing staffing workflows, accelerating decisions, and putting patients at the center of every action.

"At TeleTracking, we've always been pioneers in healthcare operations-just as Palantir has revolutionized the modern AI operating system. Coming together is more than a partnership; it's a fusion of two industry firsts with a shared mission to drive positive change in the world. By combining our strengths, we're changing the game for hospitals and health systems globally-unlocking unprecedented visibility, coordination, and impact in patient care and financial performance," said Chris Johnson, CEO at TeleTracking.

Hospitals and health systems continue to face mounting pressure to expand capacity, coordinate care more effectively, and operate more efficiently across care settings - all without increasing physical infrastructure. The integration of TeleTracking's operational workflow expertise with Palantir's decision intelligence capabilities will empower healthcare providers to:

Seamlessly integrate clinical, operational, financial, workforce, and third-party data.

Leverage predictive forecasting and demand modeling to manage capacity, staffing, and resources.

Enable visibility and near real-time situational awareness across regions or systems.

Drive enterprise-wide optimization of key resources and maximize patient flow through operational Command Centers.

Leverage the unique operational data of TeleTracking, coupled with the Palantir AI-native platform, to drive automation in the operational processes.

Reduce burden on staff and caregivers, while improving patient and financial outcomes.

"This partnership with TeleTracking represents the AI revolution in healthcare we are in the midst of-where we continue to move closer to a world where all hospitals and health systems are embracing, implementing and operating with an AI-powered approach, helping to streamline operations allowing for increased focus on providing the best level of care," said Alex Karp, CEO at Palantir.

Health systems of all sizes will benefit from enhanced operational coordination, multi-hospital system management, and data-driven strategic planning-accelerating their ability to respond to evolving patient needs while driving measurable improvements in outcomes and cost efficiency. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in healthcare transformation-pairing TeleTracking's trusted operational capabilities with Palantir's breakthrough technology to unlock a new era of smart, scalable, and efficient healthcare.

About TeleTracking

TeleTracking is a technology company and the global leader in healthcare Operations Platforms, helping hospitals and health systems optimize patient flow, capacity, staffing workflows, and performance across clinical and operational domains. With over 35 years of experience, TeleTracking combines domain expertise with operational solutions that seamlessly integrate with EMRs and other enterprise systems, extending operational visibility across entire networks. Learn more at teletracking.com.

About Palantir Technologies

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

