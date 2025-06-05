Nobu Hospitality Brings Iconic Luxury Lifestyle to Historic Kraków

Introducing Nobu's First Residential Community in Eastern Europe

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the globally renowned luxury lifestyle brand, proudly announces its latest expansion with the Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences in Kraków, Poland. Located just steps from the city's historic Old Town, this landmark is being developed in partnership with SAO Investments, Poland's premier luxury real estate designer and investor with a commitment to excellence and innovation that aligns perfectly with Nobu's philosophy, setting a new benchmark in world-class hospitality, cultural engagement and elevated residential living.

Marking Nobu's second venture in Poland following the success of Nobu Hotel Warsaw, which opened in 2020, Nobu Kraków is set to become a dynamic cultural hub for visitors and locals alike. Seamlessly blending culinary excellence, sophisticated design and authentic experiences, the project reflects Kraków's rich heritage and artistic spirit. In addition to the 100 luxurious yet understated accommodations, the development will debut Nobu's first-ever cultural district - a dynamic city within a city. This immersive hub will feature a theatre stage, cinema hall, recording studio, co-working area, and an art gallery designed to showcase both globally renowned and emerging local artists. Guests will also have access to a rooftop swimming pool with state-of-the-art fitness center and a signature Nobu restaurant, serving Chef Nobu's most iconic cuisine.

Marking the brand's first residential project in Eastern Europe, the development will boast 80 Nobu Residences, reinforcing its presence in the luxury real estate sphere. Providing an exclusive opportunity to become part of the Nobu community in the heart of one of Poland's oldest and most visited cities, each residence will offer a refined living experience with purposeful design, elevated amenities, including Nobu priority reservations, and unparalleled access to the cultural collective and surrounding area through a dedicated experience team.

"The Nobu district in Krakow - genuinely a city within a city - marks a groundbreaking development and a pivotal achievement for Nobu in redefining modern urbanism as we embark on branding communities within a fresh framework." said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality.

"As we transform cities, we now embark on a new journey with Nobu-one that promises to create a groundbreaking cultural epicenter. A global hub of art, culture, hospitality, and design. With our unwavering commitment to beauty, creativity, and innovation, this project will inspire and educate, combining the best of art, architecture, and urban living to build a responsible, vibrant community that reflects the dynamic spirit of SAO and Nobu." said Grzegorz Skawinski, SAO Investments Co-Founder.

