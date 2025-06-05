The "Safety in Airworthiness" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Renowned speakers will participate in this new global event in London.
The conference sessions act as an engaging forum, promoting in-depth discussions, idea sharing, and significant networking opportunities.
Agenda Highlights:
- Introduction A Regulator's view of Safety in Airworthiness
- Safety in Part 21 What is the Industry Seeing?
- Measuring Safety in Continuing Airworthiness
- Delivering the Next Generation of Safety Professionals
- Influencing Aviation Safety Behaviours and Promoting Wellbeing
- Worldwide Safety Management Systems Issues, and How to Solve Them
- Remote Pilot Air Systems Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations
Agenda:
8.45 Registration Networking Coffee
9.15 Opening Remarks
Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO Founder, Aeropodium
Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry
9.45 Introduction A Regulator's View of Safety in Airworthiness
Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry
10.15 Safety in Part 21 What is the Industry Seeing?
Jack Coleman, Initial Airworthiness, Independent Consultant
10.45 Measuring Safety in Continuing Airworthiness
Paul White, Continuing Airworthiness, Independent Consultant
11.15 Networking Coffee Break
11.45 Delivering the Next Generation of Safety Professionals
Nicola Osborne, Director Safety Compliance, Titan Airways
12.15 Influencing Aviation Safety Behaviours and Promoting Wellbeing
Sam Lee, Managing Director, Integra Aerospace
12.45 Networking Lunch Break
13.45 Worldwide Safety Management Systems Issues, and How to Solve Them
Silas Hays, Safety Management, Independent Consultant
14.30 Remote Pilot Air Systems Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations
Becky Smith, Continuing Airworthiness Manager, National Grid
15.00 Networking Coffee Break
15.30 Speakers' Panel Q&A
16.30 Concluding Remarks
Speakers
- Jack Coleman Initial Airworthiness, Independent Consultant
- Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry
- Silas Hays, Safety Management, Independent Consultant
- Sam Lee, Managing Director, Integra Aerospace
- Nicola Osborne Director Safety Compliance, Titan Airways
- Becky Smith, Continuing Airworthiness Manager, National Grid
- Paul White Continuing Airworthiness, Independent Consultant
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/333xc0
