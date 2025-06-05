The "Safety in Airworthiness" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Renowned speakers will participate in this new global event in London.

The conference sessions act as an engaging forum, promoting in-depth discussions, idea sharing, and significant networking opportunities.

Agenda Highlights:

Introduction A Regulator's view of Safety in Airworthiness

Safety in Part 21 What is the Industry Seeing?

Measuring Safety in Continuing Airworthiness

Delivering the Next Generation of Safety Professionals

Influencing Aviation Safety Behaviours and Promoting Wellbeing

Worldwide Safety Management Systems Issues, and How to Solve Them

Remote Pilot Air Systems Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations

Agenda:

8.45 Registration Networking Coffee

9.15 Opening Remarks

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO Founder, Aeropodium

Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry

9.45 Introduction A Regulator's View of Safety in Airworthiness

Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry

10.15 Safety in Part 21 What is the Industry Seeing?

Jack Coleman, Initial Airworthiness, Independent Consultant

10.45 Measuring Safety in Continuing Airworthiness

Paul White, Continuing Airworthiness, Independent Consultant

11.15 Networking Coffee Break

11.45 Delivering the Next Generation of Safety Professionals

Nicola Osborne, Director Safety Compliance, Titan Airways

12.15 Influencing Aviation Safety Behaviours and Promoting Wellbeing

Sam Lee, Managing Director, Integra Aerospace

12.45 Networking Lunch Break

13.45 Worldwide Safety Management Systems Issues, and How to Solve Them

Silas Hays, Safety Management, Independent Consultant

14.30 Remote Pilot Air Systems Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations

Becky Smith, Continuing Airworthiness Manager, National Grid

15.00 Networking Coffee Break

15.30 Speakers' Panel Q&A

16.30 Concluding Remarks

Speakers

Jack Coleman Initial Airworthiness, Independent Consultant

Initial Airworthiness, Independent Consultant Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry

Chief Surveyor Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry Silas Hays, Safety Management, Independent Consultant

Safety Management, Independent Consultant Sam Lee, Managing Director, Integra Aerospace

Managing Director, Integra Aerospace Nicola Osborne Director Safety Compliance, Titan Airways

Director Safety Compliance, Titan Airways Becky Smith, Continuing Airworthiness Manager, National Grid

Continuing Airworthiness Manager, National Grid Paul White Continuing Airworthiness, Independent Consultant

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/333xc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605768918/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900