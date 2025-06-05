DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2025 / 12:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.1635 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32249564 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN LEI Code: 5493003TSM6WSACG3290 Sequence No.: 391918 EQS News ID: 2151502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)