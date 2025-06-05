Anzeige
05.06.2025
THEIA Analytics Group, Inc.: THEIA Analytics Group Welcomes Stephen Baker as Strategic Growth Advisor

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEIA Analytics Group, Inc. ("THEIA" or the "Company"), a provider of quantitative risk insights, is pleased to announce that Stephen Baker has joined the THEIA team as a Strategic Advisor. A UK-based financial markets veteran, Stephen brings over 25 years of experience driving commercial success in global data and analytics businesses, with a particular focus on institutional trading and risk. His advisory efforts will support THEIA's continued growth across the asset management and hedge fund sectors.

Stephen most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Coremont LLP. Prior to that, he was the Global Head of Sales for ICE Data Services, where he played a key role in expanding the business to over $2 billion in annual revenue. He has also held senior positions at Bloomberg, Accenture, and SuperDerivatives.

In his advisory role with THEIA, Stephen will work closely with the leadership team to expand the Company's reach, with a particular focus on global asset managers. His deep network of relationships and direct sales experience across front-to-back office operations, multi-asset class trading, and regulatory data solutions will be instrumental in supporting THEIA's next stage of commercial growth.

"Stephen's commercial acumen and trusted relationships in the institutional community make him an exceptional addition to our advisory bench," said Jeff Hood, CEO and Founder of THEIA Analytics Group. "His insights will be invaluable as we expand our reach with global fiduciaries and demonstrate the transformative value of our platform across the asset management ecosystem."

Stephen added, "THEIA's approach to quantifying risk is genuinely differentiated. RRX gives investment professionals a level of visibility into regulatory and political risk that the market has never had before. I'm excited to advise the team as they bring this solution to a broader global audience."

THEIA's flagship platform, Regulatory Risk Ranx (RRX), is a patented, AI-powered SaaS solution that transforms qualitative governance data into decision-ready intelligence. Trusted by global fiduciaries, RRX delivers quantifiable risk scores and insights drawn from more than 12 billion data points across 16 years of regulatory filings and disclosures. The platform is protected by over 30 patents, giving THEIA a competitive edge in the evolving governance intelligence space.

Recognized for its innovation and impact, THEIA was selected for the 2024 FIA Innovators Pavilion for its leadership in transforming how organizations assess governance and regulatory risk.

About THEIA Analytics Group

THEIA Analytics Group, Inc. provides actionable risk insights that empower stakeholders. Its Regulatory Risk Ranx

Contacts
Jeff Hood, CEO
THEIA Analytics Group
information@theiarisk.com

Alyssa Barry, Alliance Advisors IR
theiacontact@allianceadvisors.com


