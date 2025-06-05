New UK-based leader to support HqO's vision of a unified global platform connecting tenant and investor lifecycles-helping CRE leaders across EMEA drive smarter decisions, stronger tenant relationships, and portfolio performance.

HqO, the world's leading real estate experience platform, announced today that it has appointed Kunal Lala as Senior Managing Director-a key step in accelerating the company's growth and customer partnerships across EMEA. This strategic hire reinforces HqO's commitment to deliver a global platform that directly addresses both tenant and investor needs. This appointment positions HqO to deliver scalable operational excellence as markets continue to evolve and change in response to rising tenant expectations, operational demands, and regulatory changes.

Lala brings deep experience in the real estate industry and served as Head of Sales and Partnerships at Spaceflow, where he refined the company's go-to-market, sales, and account management strategies. In his new role, he will lead HqO's expansion across EMEA, execute the company's European roadmap, provide in-person support to clients, and continue to build strong relationships across the industry.

"The European market, in particular, represents tremendous growth potential for HqO because the CRE market there is increasingly focused on creating workplaces that foster connection and creativity, recognizing that today's tenants expect more than simply spaces in which to work," said Chase Garbarino, CEO of HqO. "Kunal's leadership will help us scale our footprint throughout Europe, where the market is primed for integrated solutions that meet tenant expectations and business outcomes."

Today's announcement builds on HqO's continued investment in the EU, including the acquisitions of Office App, Symbiosy, and Leesman the global leader in measuring and analyzing employee workplace experience. These strategic acquisitions have expanded HqO's product capabilities, data insights, and local market expertise, laying the groundwork for continued growth across the continent. Recent deployments-like Central Park in Dublin, Campus Boulogne in Paris, and Airport Plaza in Brussels-showcase how tenants now use the HqO mobile app to seamlessly connect with high-value amenities, personalized services, and a dynamic community calendar, transforming how they engage with their workplace. Other recent milestones include the successful mobile access roadshow, which engaged customers across EMEA and demonstrated HqO's commitment to client success through hands-on demonstrations of its NFC-based mobile access capabilities.

"We're at a tipping point in commercial real estate, where the winners will be those who understand that experience is the new currency of value. There has never been a more exciting time to help shape the future of European real estate with HqO, as commercial real estate owners and operators across the region are recognizing that the workplace of the future is human-centered, digitally connected, and operationally intelligent," added Lala.

From local flexible workplace requirements to ESG-driven operations, HqO is focused on delivering tools that align with the top priorities of EMEA CRE owners and operators:

Flex Space Enablement: As flexible leasing and hybrid work reshape real estate in Europe, HqO supports landlords with tools to manage memberships, bookings, billing, and access-all in one place.

Seamless, Connected Workplace Experiences: Tenants expect more than access-they value convenience, personalization, and a sense of community. HqO's platform enables intuitive navigation of spaces, amenities, and services across the portfolio.

Smart Buildings ESG Performance: With rising pressure to meet environmental targets and run buildings more efficiently, HqO supports landlords with smart building solutions that optimise performance and align with ESG goals.

The announcement also builds on HqO's spring product release, which introduced the industry's first unified platform that connects tenant and investor lifecycles-driving smarter decisions, stronger relationships, and operational excellence at scale.

About HqO:

HqO is leading the transformation of the way people experience real estate. Through its Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform, a powerful and dynamic suite of applications and services, HqO has powered 1 billion square feet at over 1,500 properties across 32 countries. The world's most innovative organizations rely on HqO to drive operational excellence by maximizing and boosting tenant and employee acquisition, retention, and engagement.

