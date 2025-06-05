Anzeige
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
05.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC at close of business on 04th June 2025 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 113.49p

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 115.22p

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

accrued capital entitlement 124.63p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,238,480 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 14,217,339 PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £38.7 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2025 The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were 21.0 million.


