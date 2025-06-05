Anzeige
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
05.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands / AllStar Global Brands Provides Corporate Update on Key Projects in Canada and Europe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / AllStar Health Brands Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update to shareholders and stakeholders regarding its ongoing international expansion and development initiatives.

GREATER TORONTO AREA (GTA) Sports Complex Progresses with municipal Support

ALST is proud to announce that they has formally shortlisted three prospective locations in west end of GTA for the development of a multi-use sports and entertainment complex. This state-of-the-art facility, being pursued in partnership with various stakeholders, is a cornerstone of AllStar's commitment to promoting health, wellness, and active living in the region.

ALST and its partners are now entering the next phase of planning with city officials, architects, and developers to determine the most suitable site for the complex. The facility is expected to support a variety of sporting and recreational activities, creating opportunities for community engagement, youth development, and future athletic events.

Expansion into European Soccer Market with Italian Club Negotiations

Internationally, AllStar has been actively negotiating with a prominent Italian soccer club as part of AllStar's strategic move into the European sports market. These discussions involve securing ownership and operational rights of the soccer club, with a major highlight being the development of a new stadium to serve as the soccer club's future home and a hub for regional economic and social activity.

Additionally, AllStar is in advanced talks with a leading global sponsor to become the official brand partner of the club. This partnership is expected to elevate the AllStar brand across European and global markets, aligning with the Company's long-term vision to integrate health, sports, and entertainment under a unified platform.

Commitment to Shareholders

CEO PETER WANNER commented:
"We are deeply committed to creating value for our shareholders by pursuing high-impact projects both at home and internationally. The support from the local government and our progress in ITALY reflect the strength of our vision and partnerships. We look forward to sharing further developments in the near future."

The Company will continue to provide timely updates as these projects progress.ALLSTARGLOBALBRANDS.NET

About AllStar Health Brands / AllStar Global Brands
AllStar is a diversified company focused on health, wellness, sports, and entertainment sectors. Through strategic partnerships and global initiatives, the Company aims to build impactful brands and experiences that promote healthier, more active lifestyles.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product offerings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

For more information please contact:

Peter Wanner, CEO AllStarHealth Brands, Inc (ALST)
Tel: +1 416.918.6987
email: peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstar-health-brands-pk-alst-%2f-allstar-global-brands-provides-corpor-1035166

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
