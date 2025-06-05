Zoe Financial: Zoe Wealth Platform Earns Industry Recognition as 2025 Wealthies TAMP Finalist

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Zoe Financial ,a digital end-to-end wealth platform transforming how registered investment advisors (RIAs) and investors connect, is proud to be a finalist in the TAMPs category for the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (Wealthies).

"Our platform is built to empower RIAs to deliver truly personalized investment management at scale. We're honored to be a Wealthies finalist - it's a testament to accomplishing something meaningful in the industry," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, founder and CEO of Zoe Financial. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to building a better wealth management experience for advisors and clients."

About the Zoe Wealth Platform

Zoe's breakthrough approach to personalized investing secured its spot as a NextGen TAMP for Personalized Advice finalist in this year's Wealthies. The modern wealth platform gives clients of all account sizes access to tailored investment strategies once reserved for institutional or ultra-wealthy investors.

Key capabilities include:

Digital Account Opening & Funding : Zoe streamlines the onboarding process, enabling RIAs to onboard clients and open accounts in minutes without time-consuming manual tasks or paperwork.

Commission-Free Fractional Trading : Regardless of account size, clients on the Zoe Wealth Platform can access diversified portfolios and invest without barriers.

Tax-Loss Harvesting & Daily Rebalancing : Automatically executed daily to optimize tax outcomes and keep portfolios aligned with client goals - without requiring manual input from advisors.

Direct Indexing: Zoe's platform empowers advisors to offer clients of all account sizes tailored and customizable solutions that optimize tax efficiency and align with individual investment goals.

Beyond its robust investment features, the Zoe Wealth Platform offers RIAs a customizable, white-labeled dashboard for clients to easily track their account performance. Coupled with outsourced support and operational assistance, Zoe enables advisors to focus on strengthening their client relationships. RIAs looking to unlock growth at scale can request a demo here .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into an end-to-end client experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com .

Disclosure: The 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognize outstanding companies, individuals, and initiatives that drive financial advisors' success and growth. Zoe Financial didn't compensate WealthManagement.com to be included as a finalist. For more information, visit https://informaconnect.com/wealth-management-industry-awards/2025-finalists/ .

