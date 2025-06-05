EvGateway Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, Enabling Secure and Scalable EV Charging Solutions for U.S. Government Agencies

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / EvGateway, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging network solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved FedRAMP Authorization for its cloud-based EV charging management platform. This milestone marks a major step forward in delivering secure, scalable, and government-compliant EV infrastructure across the United States.

EvGateway Fedramp



The authorization was secured in collaboration with Siemens eMobility, underscoring EvGateway's commitment to working with world-class technology providers to meet the rigorous cybersecurity standards required by federal agencies.

"Achieving FedRAMP Authorization is a major step forward for EvGateway and the EV infrastructure sector," said Daniel Feldman, Head of Siemens eMobility Product Management. "If federal and public entities consider transitioning to electric vehicles, it is essential the software managing these assets meets rigorous federal cybersecurity standards. Siemens is proud to be among the select EV technology providers to meet this critical benchmark."

With FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Authorization, EvGateway can now offer its EV charging network and services to federal, state, and local agencies, ensuring that all data, systems, and communications meet the highest standards of security, reliability, and compliance.

"Securing FedRAMP Authorization is not only a validation of our platform's security and operational integrity, it is a testament to our commitment to supporting the electrification of government fleets and facilities," said Reddy Marri, CEO of EvGateway. "This designation enables us to partner with more public agencies as they accelerate their transition to clean transportation."

Through this authorization, EvGateway becomes one of the few EV charging network providers approved to work directly with U.S. government entities, positioning the company as a trusted partner in national decarbonization efforts.

The FedRAMP process involved a rigorous assessment of EvGateway's platform by a certified Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and the company will continue to adhere to strict continuous monitoring and reporting standards to maintain its authorization.

With its network already deployed across hundreds of sites nationwide, including for municipalities, transit agencies, and universities, EvGateway now stands ready to serve federal partners with the same level of security and service excellence.

About EvGateway

EvGateway is a global EV charging solutions provider offering a cloud-based, hardware-agnostic network that supports smart load management, fleet electrification, and public/private infrastructure projects. With solutions tailored for federal, commercial, fleet, residential and utility customers, EvGateway empowers a cleaner, more connected mobility future.

For more information please contact:

Laura Pichardo

Vice President - Sales & Marketing, EvGateway

laura@evgateway.com

949-945-6300

About Siemens eMobility

Siemens eMobility and Heliox, A Siemens Business are dedicated to integrating it into everyday life, contributing to a more sustainable future. Our portfolio encompasses all aspects of smart and efficient AC and DC charging infrastructure, including IoT-connected hardware, software, and a comprehensive service offering. The business particularly focuses on the growing eTruck and eBus segment, providing solutions for depots and fleets. Our customers include Charge Point Operators, OEMs, energy suppliers, and fleet operators.

SOURCE: Evgateway

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/evgateway-achieves-fedramp-authorization-enabling-secure-and-scalable-ev-charging-soluti-1035771