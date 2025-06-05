Announcing the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.
VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS
Able Irrigation
Absolute & Spa Utopia Group
Ace Environmental Services Ltd
Allegra Printing
Amherst Funeral Home
Anago of Vancouver
Automation One Business Systems Inc
Avenue Auto Glass
Bansal & Sons Diesel Automotive Ltd
Bay Wellness Vancouver Naturopathic Clinic
BC Floors
Bella Turf
Benchmark Painting
Brite Blinds
BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care
Burnaby Blacktop Ltd
Cambie Roofing
Coach My Case
Cole International - Head Marketing
Commissionaires - Vancouver
Credit Counselling Society
Cruise Connections
Dang Good Booths | Vancouver Photo Booth Rentals
Dashing Dawgs Grooming & Boutique
Delton Denture Clinic
Disposal Queen
Dwell Property Management
EconoWise Sunrooms & Patio Covers
Espresso Dolce/ Ultimate Cup Of Coffee Ltd.
Evergreen Nursing
Greer Spray Foam LTD
Hitek Computer School
Humane Solutions
ILIA English Academy
Incredible Restorations
King Of Mattresses
Kitsilano Physiotherapy Clinic
Langley Farm Market
Lasik MD
Life Maid Easy
Lionsgate Scaffolding
Maclean Family Law Group
Matt's Home Services
Metrotown Mazda
Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning (MASDUCT)
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres
Oak Animal Hospital
Panorama Financial Planning
Polygon Homes
Preszler Injury Lawyers
RB Global Immigration Consultants Ltd
Reach for the Stars Montessori
Red Tree Wellness
SafeKeep Data Recovery
Salmon's Moving and Storage
Sands & Associates
Sealy Tutoring
Self Storage Depot
Sparsh Wellness Retreat
Category: Chiropractor
www.sparsh.ca
Stor-X Organizing Systems
The Big Picture Coach
The Garage Door Depot
Trans Canada Labels
TumbleTown Movement Education Centre
Vancouver Headshots Inc.
VC Management Inc
Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Ltd.
Wiseworth Canada Industries Ltd
Zip Courier
Learn more about 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
