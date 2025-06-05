Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the extension of the Urban Small Motors Emissions Abatement Project (USMEAP) with the City of Burnaby for year five.

The fourth season of field testing with the City of Burnaby wrapped up with NOx conversion remaining 100% on all units. Usage for several of the mowers was particularly high this season giving us added insights into durability.

For year four, the program continued with the same six units equipped with Aether catalysts, highlights of year four of the USMEAP are as follows:

Technical Highlights

Six mowers in the test fleet.

All units showing 100% NOx reduction.

One unit is over 200 hours, two are over 300 hours, and three are over 400 hours with two of those nearing 500.

Program Highlights

The program has been renewed for 2025.

Current dataset has been helpful in industry outreach.

For the USMEAP, Aether is able to make use of the muffler housing, substituting its catalyst for existing muffler material; resulting in a plug and play solution with high performance, requiring minimal engineering, and no loss of sound dampening.

Aether and the City of Burnaby will continue the program for the 2025 season.

Taylor Procyk, Chief Operating Officer of Aether comments, "The data generated by this project is crucial as Aether begins to commercialize our catalysts for Small Motors. It gives us a touchstone in discussions with industry manufacturers and supports our technical team as we evaluate configurations and approach Third Party Validation of our technology."

ABOUT THE CITY OF BURNABY:

The City of Burnaby is a vibrant city at the geographic centre of Metro Vancouver. It has an amazing natural environment, a strong cultural mosaic and thriving town centres. To meet the aggressive carbon reduction targets established by Burnaby City Council, a framework called This is Climate Action has been developed to guide how the City will put into action its commitment to be "carbon neutral" (no longer contributing to the carbon emissions that accelerate climate change) by 2050.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

