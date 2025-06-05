Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received results from the sampling and mapping work program, which was designed to follow up on and extend previously identified veins that make up approximately 15km of veining extending along strike from the historic Carrizal Alto mine.

Highlights

Significant sample returns of 17.3% Cu with 5.0 g / t Au, 7.1% Cu with 8.4g/t Au, and 6.8% Cu with 7.0 g/t Au in the South Theresa Zone

/ in the South Theresa Zone Clear definition of veins in the South Theresa zone, which show higher gold to copper ratios than the main Farellon structure

71 samples collected, all samples returned higher than 1% Cu, 41 returned greater than 4% Cu, and 22 returned greater than 1g/t Au

Figure 1: Gold sample results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/254576_78196f39c4899a78_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Copper sample results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/254576_78196f39c4899a78_002full.jpg

Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs, stated, "These outstanding results, with grades up to 17.3% copper and 8.4 g/t gold, underscore Carrizal's potential as a cornerstone asset in the global copper-gold sector. With the Carrizal Property, we have the potential to unlock a world-class IOCG system, and we invite our shareholders to join us on this exciting journey toward discovery."

The 2025 mapping and sampling program has highlighted the higher-grade gold potential of the southwestern extension of the veins that have never been drill tested and only had limited sampling.

Sampling of the Armonia vein as it extends from the historic Carrizal Alto mine onto Red Metal's Carrizal Property continues to highlight the 2.5 kilometeres of veining that has not been drill tested.

Table 1: Grab Sample Highlights (1)(2)

Sample

Number Northing

UTM Easting

UTM CuT %

Total Cu CuS %

Soluble Cu Au g/t South Theresa Veins Carz 010 310602 6888689 17.3 17.1 5.0 Carz 011 310521 6888638 7.1 6.8 8.4 Carz 018 309681 6888087 6.8 6.6 7.0 Carz 071 309713 6888210 6.3 6.2 0.4 Carz 021 309812 6888230 6.1 6.0 0.3 Carz 023 309970 6888385 4.9 4.9 1.0 Carz 017 309650 6888053 4.9 4.8 1.6 Carz 013 310274 6888473 4.5 4.4 0.8 Carz 014 310202 6888420 4.3 4.2 0.7 Gorda Vein Carz 106 309378 6888671 7.2 7.1 1.9 Carz 103 309470 6888778 5.8 5.8 0.5 Carz 101 309520 6888848 5.4 5.1 0.5 Carz 110 309199 6888442 4.5 3.9 1.4 Carz 107 309315 6888618 4.5 4.4 1.0 Carz 113 309043 6888118 4.4 4.3 0.6 Carz 112 309150 6888347 4.0 3.9 1.0 Armonia Vein Extension Carz 001 311355 6889213 5.7 5.5 0.3 Carz 047 311279 6890005 5.5 5.5 0.7 Carz 003 310985 6888985 4.9 4.8 3.0 Carz 088 310935 6889853 4.5 4.4 0.3 Carz 044 311497 6890106 4.4 4.3 0.8 Carz 058 310385 6889051 4.2 4.0 1.2 Carz 084 310621 6889602 3.9 3.2 0.8 Carz 043 311544 6890152 3.8 3.6 0.5 Carz 080 310432 6889267 3.6 1.1 1.0

(1)Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.

(2)This table represents a selection of highlights including 41 samples out of 102 samples taken

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's portfolio of projects includes seven separate mineral claim blocks and mineral claim applications, highly prospective for Hydrogen, covering 172 mineral claims and totalling over 4,546 hectares, located in Ville Marie, Quebec, and Larder Lake, Ontario, Canada. As well, the Company has a Chilean copper project, located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.c a . Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254576

SOURCE: Red Metal Resources Ltd.