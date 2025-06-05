German government supports Cleverbridge's AI-driven roadmap with three grants, fueling next-gen payments and subscription management capabilities.

Cleverbridge, a leading Merchant of Record (MoR) for software and SaaS companies, has secured three technology grants from the German government for up to €8 million in recognition of its leadership and innovation in digital commerce.

The grants were awarded through a competitive application process, with each project evaluated for its technical merit and potential business impact for companies leveraging the Cleverbridge platform. The funding will support a range of strategic initiatives, including developing a more flexible payment gateway, enhancements to subscription and billing features, and expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

"These grants are a powerful endorsement of our product vision and commitment to meaningful progress," said Richard Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer at Cleverbridge. "This investment enables us to accelerate our use of emerging technology to solve complex challenges for our clients. We're building the future of global ecommerce, where flexible, AI-driven products and expert services work hand in hand to fuel long-term growth."

Cleverbridge already uses AI to successfully process millions of transactions every year. AI is embedded across the platform to drive conversions, reduce churn, and surface opportunities faster. Specific applications include fraud detection, dynamic retries for failed payment recovery, predictive analytics and forecasting, anomaly detection with real-time risk alerts, and automated retention marketing.

Looking ahead, Cleverbridge plans to further expand the role of AI across its platform, exploring emerging use cases such as AI-enabled multivariate testing and agentic AI to enhance both the user and customer experience.

With a top-tier product team including talent from Stripe, Klarna, Spotify, and other leading tech companies Cleverbridge is redefining what it means to be a Merchant of Record. Beyond offering a high-performing platform that powers tax compliance, fraud protection, and seamless global transactions, Cleverbridge pairs its technology with deep service expertise.

From adaptable billing models to tailored go-to-market support, Cleverbridge empowers software companies to scale globally with confidence. As both a technology provider and strategic partner, Cleverbridge simplifies the complexities of cross-border digital commerce, allowing clients to concentrate on what they do best building innovative products and creating outstanding customer experiences.

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge is the all-in-one ecommerce platform for global subscription businesses. As a Merchant of Record (MoR), we consolidate the essential components of an ecommerce solution including payments, subscription management, tax/VAT handling, and regulatory compliance to help businesses offload operational work and automate digital transactions throughout the customer lifecycle. Since 2005, leading B2B and B2C technology companies across industries have trusted Cleverbridge to deliver frictionless buying experiences and optimize acquisition, expansion, and retention in over 240 countries and territories. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.

