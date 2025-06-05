Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
MEXC Ventures: MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary "IgniteX Solana Talent Lab" at Solana Summit APAC

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC IgniteX, the $30 million global CSR initiative and innovation arm of MEXC Ventures, successfully announced its groundbreaking strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem. The collaboration was officially unveiled at the Solana Summit APAC (June 5-7, 2025) in Vietnam, where IgniteX introduced the "IgniteX Solana Talent Lab" - a comprehensive initiative designed to accelerate blockchain education and foster the next generation of Solana developers across APAC markets.

MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary

Transforming Blockchain Education Through Strategic Partnership

The IgniteX Solana Talent Lab represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration that combines MEXC IgniteX's industry expertise and resources with Superteam's extensive network of talented developers, creators, and operators across the Solana ecosystem. This multi-faceted program addresses the critical need for structured blockchain education while creating tangible pathways for students to enter and thrive in the Web3 industry.

"We're thrilled to partner with Superteam to create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of blockchain innovators," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "This collaboration goes beyond traditional educational support - we're building a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures talent from learning to professional deployment in the Solana space."

Program Framework

The IgniteX Solana Talent Lab is designed as an initiative that accelerates blockchain education while supporting builders, developers, and students across APAC markets to make meaningful contributions to the Solana ecosystem. The program provides real pathways into the ecosystem for builders around the world through a combination of educational resources, mentorship opportunities, project support, and career development initiatives. By connecting talented individuals with industry experts, funding opportunities, and practical experience, the IgniteX Solana Talent Lab creates a structured pathway from learning to professional deployment within the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem, fostering the next generation of blockchain innovators and contributors.

Summit Launch Features

The launch at Solana Summit APAC will focus on the following features:

IgniteX Solana Scholars Launch Announcement:
An announcement through speech on stage featuring executives from MEXC IgniteX, Superteam leadership, and Solana ecosystem representatives, highlighting the program's vision and commitment to blockchain education advancement.

Strategic Networking Summit:
Networking opportunities connecting MEXC representatives, Solana team members, Student Ambassadors, and broader ecosystem participants to facilitate relationship building and explore future collaboration opportunities.

Future Expansion and Impact

The IgniteX Solana Talent Lab is designed for scalable growth, with plans to expand across multiple regions and educational institutions throughout 2025 and beyond. The collaboration aims to graduate hundreds of skilled blockchain developers annually while contributing to the overall growth and decentralization of the Solana ecosystem.

About MEXC Ventures
MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A, and incubation. Upholding the principle of "Empowering Growth Through Synergy," MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders.

MEXC Ventures is an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, and looks forward to staying at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations while actively engaging with builders to drive ecosystem growth.

About Superteam
Superteam is a cooperative of creatives, operators, and investors helping the most promising projects in the Solana ecosystem launch and grow. Focused on the "Ascending World" - India, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa - Superteam serves as a core engine of grassroots growth in Web3, connecting talented individuals with opportunities to contribute to innovative Solana projects while building sustainable careers in the decentralized economy.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703894/1920x1080.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-ignitex-partners-with-superteam-to-launch-revolutionary-ignitex-solana-talent-lab-at-solana-summit-apac-302474290.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
