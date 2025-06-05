FutureCeuticals, Inc. Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Highlighting Cellular Health and Immune Support Benefits of vitAlign

MOMENCE, Ill., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences shows that vitAlign®, a proprietary and comprehensive healthy aging innovation from FutureCeuticals, delivers significant benefits for restoring cellular health and supporting a healthy immune response.

The study highlights vitAlign's effectiveness in regulating cellular function and metabolic imbalances associated with immune stressors-from the seasonal cold and flu to more complex environmental and immune-related challenges.

Researchers evaluated the impact of a low, 50 mg dose of vitAlign in medically stable adults aged 40-55 recovering from a moderate course of COVID-19, as defined by CDC guidelines. The study compared vitAlign to a 1000 mg dose of Vitamin C, focusing on key markers and processes that directly impact immune and cellular health.

Results showed that vitAlign significantly reduced excessive reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in mitochondria and through the NOX2 and iNOS pathways-key mechanisms that influence immune and cellular function. Additionally, researchers observed increased levels of circulating, bioavailable nitric oxide, suggesting support for endothelial function and cardiovascular health. The authors noted that the increase in nitric oxide is likely attributable to vitAlign's ability to regulate multiple pathways of ROS production.

Notably, vitAlign delivered measurable effects within 30 minutes, lasting up to three hours. In contrast, Vitamin C, which was used as a positive control, was administered at twenty times the dose and did not demonstrate comparable broad-spectrum activity.

"These findings build on over a decade of published clinical research establishing vitAlign as a significant cellular health innovation, now extended directly to immune function," said J. Randal Wexler, FutureCeuticals' General Counsel and Vice President of R&D. "Previously, we've shown that vitAlign improves cellular energy efficiency and helps restore metabolic balance, both acutely and over time."

Wexler added, "These new results, which compare favorably to a well-known antioxidant like Vitamin C, reinforce vitAlign's potential as a multi-faceted phytonutrient formula, providing broad support for healthy aging, cardiovascular health, and immune function. Our partners are excited about what this means for product innovation and their customers looking for daily cellular health support."

