Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
116 Leser
BingX Launches $150M Shield Fund to Set a New Benchmark for User Protection

PANAMA CITY, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has introduced the Shield Fund, a permanent $150 million safety reserve dedicated to safeguarding users against unforeseen cyber threats and extreme market volatility. Unlike conventional insurance models, the Shield Fund is entirely self-funded and always active, enabling BingX to respond swiftly during crises. This initiative underscores BingX's commitment to transparency, accountability, and its unwavering user-first vision.

BingX Launches $150M Shield Fund to Set a New Benchmark for User Protection

Built with long-term sustainability in mind, the Shield Fund features continuous internal audits and dynamic risk assessments to adapt to evolving market conditions. It offers BingX users an added layer of real-time protection and peace of mind, solidifying BingX's position as a leader in secure and responsible crypto trading.

"The launch of the BingX Shield Fund is a strategic extension of our user-first vision. It is not simply a financial safeguard - it is a symbol of how we view responsibility at scale," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "We are reaffirming our commitment to building a secure, transparent, and forward-thinking trading environment. As our platform grows, so does our duty to empower users with tools and systems that ensure confidence, resilience, and long-term trust."

Following the implementation of Proof-of-Reserve, the Shield Fund represents the next chapter in BingX's ongoing mission to elevate platform integrity and user protection. Together, these initiatives form a robust foundation for a more transparent, secure, and accountable trading environment. Looking ahead, BingX remains committed to delivering proactive safety measures and pioneering infrastructure innovations to safeguard user interests.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704170/1280_675_blank.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-launches-150m-shield-fund-to-set-a-new-benchmark-for-user-protection-302474266.html

