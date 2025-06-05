Series to kick off in Nashville June 16-18 with expert insights, hands-on training and networking

Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, will kick off its annual Avetta Summit Series of customer events with the North American conference in Nashville, Tennessee June 16-18, 2025. With engaging discussions, invaluable learning experiences and meaningful networking opportunities, the summit will help hiring clients, contractors and suppliers achieve Confidence Beyond Compliance-this year's theme-by broadening their outlooks, sharpening their skills and building lasting connections.

Confidence Beyond Compliance signals Avetta's commitment to helping customers elevate performance from merely meeting industry standards to unlocking greater efficiency, establishing stronger partnerships and proactively managing risk. Customers will learn how to do this during insightful breakout sessions with leading subject matter experts and impactful keynotes by executives from Avetta, the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and the National Safety Council (NSC).

"Compliance is the bare minimum-our focus is helping customers build truly safe, sustainable and secure supply chains," said Abid Yousuf, Chief Customer Officer at Avetta. "That requires knowledge, collaboration and the confidence to lead. The Avetta Summit Series brings together the insights and connections they need to move beyond the status quo and make meaningful progress."

Keynote Speakers

Arshad Matin, president, CEO and board member at Avetta

Jennifer McNelly, CEO at the ASSP

Lorraine Martin, CEO at the NSC

Select Breakout Sessions

AI's Impact on the Industry

Field Safety and the Importance of People

Drive Collaborative Business Process Change Through Onboarding Best Practices

Maximizing Your Value as a Supplier: Increasing Visibility and Velocity

All in on Safety: How Procurement and EHS Build a Shared Culture

Avetta will also announce its 2025 customer award winners for North America at the Nashville summit.

"Elevating safety and compliance practices along with strengthening relationships with clients are top priorities for me," said Jennifer Feeler, Safety, Health and Environmental Support Manager at Sunbelt Rentals and a guest presenter at this year's Nashville event. "I'm looking forward to the Avetta Summit Series to collaborate with others in the industry on going beyond checking the box and to enhance connections."

Two additional 2025 Avetta Summit Series events in London and Sydney will take place this fall, including announcing the 2025 customer of year award winners for EMEA and APAC, respectively.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world's largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

