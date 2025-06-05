Complementary Strengths, Unified Service

KE Andrews and Rosas, PLLC Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Nationwide Property Tax Services

ROCKWALL, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / KE Andrews, a leading boutique property tax consulting firm, and Rosas, PLLC, a Texas-based law firm with a strong reputation in commercial real estate and property tax litigation, have entered into a strategic collaboration to expand their nationwide service offerings.

KE Andrews



This new relationship brings together KE Andrews' deep experience in property tax assessment and strategic consulting with Rosas, PLLC's legal expertise in complex tax disputes and litigation. The goal is to streamline the process for clients and provide end-to-end support, from initial tax strategy to courtroom representation.

While this alliance enhances the breadth of services available, it's important to note that KE Andrews will not offer legal representation. Legal services will remain solely under the purview of Rosas, PLLC.

Complementary Strengths, Unified Service

By joining forces, the two firms will offer a more integrated experience for clients navigating rising property valuations, regulatory changes, and multi-jurisdictional tax complexities. Clients of Rosas, PLLC will now benefit from KE Andrews' national footprint and data-driven tax consulting approach. KE Andrews clients will gain access to seasoned litigators at Rosas, PLLC when legal escalation becomes necessary.

"This collaboration allows us to better serve our clients at every stage of the property tax lifecycle," said Mark Andrews, President of KE Andrews. "Whether they need strategic guidance or legal advocacy, we can now deliver both-seamlessly and with the same level of expertise clients have come to expect."

Christopher C. Rosas, Managing Member of Rosas, PLLC, echoed the sentiment: "We've long admired KE Andrews' commitment to excellence in property tax consulting. This partnership allows us to deliver more comprehensive solutions at a time when property owners face increasing complexity in managing their tax obligations."

A Nationwide Vision

Together, KE Andrews and Rosas, PLLC aim to set a new standard in property tax services by offering clarity, consistency, and customized strategies to clients operating across multiple states. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to client success and an acknowledgment of how the landscape of property taxation is evolving.

From high-stakes valuation disputes in energy and manufacturing to real estate portfolio strategy and appeal management, the combined capabilities of both firms deliver tailored solutions backed by decades of industry knowledge.

About KE Andrews

Headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, KE Andrews is a full-service property tax consulting firm with more than 40 years of experience. The firm serves clients across energy, manufacturing, multifamily, and commercial real estate industries, offering expert valuation, tax strategy, and compliance services.

About Rosas, PLLC

Rosas, PLLC is a Texas-based law firm known for its litigation work in property tax disputes, energy, and real estate matters. With deep legal expertise and a client-first mindset, Rosas, PLLC delivers strategic guidance to businesses navigating complex valuation and tax law issues.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Hogan

Marketing Manager, KE Andrews

lhogan@keatax.com | 469.298.1671

Christopher Rosas

Managing Partner, Rosas, PLLC

crosas@rosaspllc.com | 210.669.4696

Information: visit keatax.com and rosaspllc.com.

Contact Information

Chris Rosas

Managing Partner

crosas@rosaspllc.com

2106694696

SOURCE: KE Andrews

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ke-andrews-and-rosas-pllc-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-ex-1014653