Epique Realty: Epique CEO Josh Miller Wins 2025 HousingWire Marketing Leader Award

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Epique Realty proudly announces that Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, has been honored as a 2025 HousingWire Marketing Leader, a prestigious recognition celebrating the most dynamic and innovative marketing professionals in the housing industry. This accolade highlights Miller's visionary contributions to reshaping real estate marketing and driving Epique's rapid ascent as a trailblazing agent-first brokerage.

"HousingWire's Marketing Leaders represent the top talent in marketing - professionals who are building brands and influencing business outcomes," said HW Media CEO Clayton Collins. "These marketers are driving mortgage origination volume, connecting with homebuyers at critical moments, and supporting real estate brokerages to engage buyers and sellers. By combining data, technology, and creative strategy, they're transforming how the industry communicates, competes, and grows."

This year's recipients have shown extraordinary ability to adapt in an ever-evolving landscape. Their bold ideas, integrated strategies, and creative execution have amplified brand visibility, deepened customer engagement, and delivered measurable results - cementing their place as true marketing trailblazers in the housing sector.

Joshua Miller, the original brand architect of Epique Realty, has been the visionary force behind a marketing paradigm that has not only fueled the company's exponential growth but has also set a new industry benchmark. His approach, much like the game-changing philosophies of innovation titans, centers on a simple yet profound question: "What would it look like if a brokerage worked for the agent instead of the other way around?" This question is the bedrock of Epique's marketing strategy, which directly translates into tangible success and empowerment for its agents.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, expressed his gratitude, "This recognition reflects the incredible team and community at Epique Realty. We are committed to empowering our agents with groundbreaking tools, benefits, and support. I'm truly honored to share this recognition with the thousands of agents who inspire us to keep innovating and redefining what's possible in this industry. Together, we are making history, and we've only just begun."

Under Miller's marketing stewardship, Epique Realty has experienced a meteoric rise. In 2024 alone, the company expanded from approximately 500 agents to nearly 4,000, and its home sales volume skyrocketed from $117 million to over $4.2 billion. This extraordinary trajectory is a direct result of Miller's agent-centric marketing initiatives and the creation of groundbreaking tools like the industry-leading Epique.ai platform, which has already surpassed 350,000 uses.

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, commented on the achievement, "Josh's visionary leadership has set Epique apart in a way that has never been done before. His creation of free, advanced AI tools, like our virtual staging and home upgrade platforms, directly saves our agents thousands and generates millions in additional revenue for their clients. His drive to create an ecosystem where agents thrive has transformed not only our company but the lives of countless agents and their families." Christopher added, "At Epique, success is built on the success of our agents, and Josh's marketing strategies are creating a ripple effect throughout the industry."

The suite of benefits and resources available free to all Epique agents is a cornerstone of Miller's marketing genius. In 2024, at least 18 new agent benefits were introduced, including industry firsts like full healthcare coverage (saving agents over $100,000) and free prescription plans (benefiting 593 children and saving over $72,000). Agents also receive complimentary listing services like photography and signs (saving nearly $4 million in aggregate), $500,000+ worth of free leads translating to over $1.7 million in agent commissions, and agent-branded billboards with over 5 million impressions.

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, highlighted the financial impact of Miller's strategies: "Joshua's marketing vision isn't just about buzz; it's about building a sustainable, profitable ecosystem for our agents and the company. The numbers speak for themselves. The dramatic increase in our revenue share program, paying agents $6.3 million in 2024 compared to $161,000 in 2023, is a direct consequence of marketing a model that truly works for the agent. His initiatives are redefining what agents can and should expect from their brokerage, creating a powerful financial win-win."

Miller's leadership fosters a culture of continuous innovation and empowerment. He challenges the status quo by constantly asking, "What else can we do or provide for our agents?" This philosophy has cultivated an environment where success feeds success and creativity flourishes, making Epique a disruptive force genuinely committed to transforming the real estate industry for the better.

Epique Realty is not just building a company; it's spearheading a movement. Its revolutionary agent-first approach, coupled with its amazing growth and progress, demonstrates a fundamental shift in how a brokerage can empower entrepreneurs. As Joshua Miller states, "We are creating something brand new... a mission that is lived and breathed through the people who make this place great." This HousingWire Marketing Leader award is a powerful acknowledgment of that mission and the visionary marketing driving it.

"As a company, we've always asked ourselves, 'What more can we do for our agents?'" Josh said. "That question drives our growth, pushes us to innovate, and ensures that we are always ahead of the curve in helping agents succeed. At Epique, we're not just disrupting an industry; we're building a better future for all agents."

At the core of Josh's marketing genius is a simple but radical belief: A real estate company should serve its agents - not the other way around. That belief now fuels everything at Epique, from AI-generated home enhancements to free agent-branded billboards, from nationwide training to disaster relief efforts. The result? A seismic shift in the industry's center of gravity - from broker-led to agent-empowered.

Epique Realty is proud to stand at the forefront of a revolution in real estate - one where agents are elevated, technology is transformative, and growth is grounded in humanity. With Josh Miller's award-winning leadership and the entire Epique family united in mission, the future isn't just bright - it's Epique.

