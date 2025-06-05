The ALMACO R1 Single-Plot Research Combine Uses Exclusive Rotary Technology for a Faster, Cleaner Harvest

Increased precision, efficiency, and power for leading harvest data accuracy.

NEVADA, IOWA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / When it comes to seed research, precision and efficiency are critical. The R1 Single-Plot Research Combine is engineered to provide faster harvest speeds while ensuring less seed damage, cleaner samples, easier cleanout, and lower seed loss compared to similar models. Designed with advanced rotary technology, R1 is a game-changer for seed researchers looking to optimize their harvest process and improve data accuracy.

R1 Single-Plot Research Combine

R1 Single-Plot Research Combine During Wheat Harvest

Advanced Threshing Technology for Superior Performance

Unlike conventional plot combines that rely on high-speed threshing cylinders, R1 utilizes exclusive top-fed axial rotors. This innovative design gently pulls material into the threshing chamber, which is over eight feet long, enabling higher throughput and greater efficiency. Operating at lower RPMs (350-500), the R1's rotary technology allows for the early harvest of large green plants, tough stems, and high-foliage crops, giving researchers a longer harvest window for faster decision-making. The self-cleaning system ensures easier cleanout and more pure samples for more reliable seed research data.

Power and Performance in the Field

R1 stands out with a robust drivetrain powered by a Cummins QSF 3.8L FT4 Diesel Engine, providing unmatched horsepower in its class. Its Poclain rear Torque King 4WD wheel motors and tandem electronically controlled hydraulics deliver superior performance in tough field conditions. With a grain tank capacity exceeding 40 bushels and a high-speed unload auger, R1 is designed for fast and efficient plot harvest operations.

Operator Comfort and Convenience

Designed with operator comfort in mind, R1 features a spacious 106 cubic feet cab with expanded curved glass for enhanced visibility. Operators benefit from features like automated climate control, an adjustable seat, a secondary seat, a dual-tilt telescoping steering column, and a premium radio for a comfortable harvesting experience. The integrated Plus+1 Microcontroller provides one-touch adjustments and diagnostics, ensuring optimal performance with more uptime.

Versatile and Customizable for Every Research Need

R1 is built for flexibility, accommodating multiple crop types with its quick-change header system. Compatible headers include Corn, Floating Row Crop Auger, Floating Standard Auger, Draper, Sunflower, and Pick-Up, making it a versatile tool for diverse seed research applications. Additional accessories, such as packaging and bagging systems, hydraulic dump hoppers, multiple sieve configurations, and seed devitalization systems, can be added to tailor the R1 to specific research needs.

Experience the R1 Advantage

For seed researchers, the R1 Single-Plot Research Combine offers a revolutionary solution for faster, more efficient harvests with leading data accuracy. Learn more by visiting the ALMACO website, viewing the R1 brochure, watching an R1 webinar, or contacting ALMACO at sales@almaco.com to request more information or to schedule an in-person demonstration.

