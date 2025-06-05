Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
05.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
SeniorLivingGuide.com Launches Event Submission Platform for Senior Communities and Organizations

The new platform will provide easy access to FL, SC, NC, & VA events and serve as a valuable resource for senior-focused organizations looking to foster more engagement in their community.

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / As part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, SeniorLivingGuide.com, an online senior housing resource, has just launched a new event submission platform with helpful tools for organizations looking to benefit their local senior care communities in FL, SC, NC, & VA. Through this initiative, SeniorLivingGuide.com will help senior care professionals facilitate industry-related events.

seniorlivingguide.com

seniorlivingguide.com
senior living facilities

Central to SeniorLivingGuide.com's new event submission platform is a seamless, user-friendly submission process that makes it easy for community administrators and organizations to add their upcoming events to the shared calendar. Events can be submitted online at the click of a button, and will be added to the calendar after a quick review process by SeniorLivingGuide.com moderators. Types of events that can be submitted to the platform include social gatherings, educational workshops, health and wellness activities, and community fundraisers.

This would be a good place for a quote. Suggestion: "Our goal with the new event submission platform is to make it as simple as possible for organizations to post their events and for seniors and their caregivers to search for functions in their community," said Karen Cassidy, General Manager at SeniorLivingGuide.com. "We think the platform achieves all that and more, and we look forward to seeing the connections that are fostered as a result."

Other notable features of SeniorLivingGuide.com's event platform include:

  • Ability to search for events by region and date

  • Built-in location-based browsing

  • Notifications for new FL, SC, NC, & VA events

This centralized location will make it easy for industry professionals to find relevant networking and educational events in their area. Senior living communities and local senior organizations can submit an event on SeniorLivingGuide.com's newly-launched event submission platform right now by visiting SeniorLivingGuide.com/event-calendar. For questions, please contact SeniorLivingGuide.com directly.

About SeniorLivingGuide.com

SeniorLivingGuide.com is committed to enhancing senior living experiences through comprehensive listings, helpful resources, and community-driven initiatives. An invaluable online senior housing resource, SeniorLivingGuide.com provides in-depth information on top memory care centers, nursing and rehab facilities, independent living communities, and more across the U.S., with extensive support for both seniors and their families. Additional publications include Senior Living Guide Magazine and West Coast Florida Edition Senior Living Resource Magazine.

For more information, visit www.seniorlivingguide.com.

CONTACT:
SeniorLivingGuide.com
1 (877) 995-0272
Send a Message



.

SOURCE: SeniorLivingGuide.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/seniorlivingguide.com-launches-event-submission-platform-for-senior-communitie-1035011

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
