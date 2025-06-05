Au Pair USA Highlights New Report Showing Strong Positive Impact of Au Pair Programs in the U.S.

The 2025 report, commissioned by the Alliance for International Exchange, provides further evidence of the key cultural and financial benefits of au pair programs for American families

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Au Pair USA by InterExchange, a nonprofit leader in the international exchange community, is excited to share the findings of a new impact report showing the significant benefits of au pair programs and other Exchange Visitor categories regulated by the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA program.

The 2025 report, titled An Investment in America: How Department of State BridgeUSA Exchange Programs Advance U.S. Interests at Home and Abroad, focused on five key programs under BridgeUSA: Au Pair, Camp Counselor, Intern, Summer Work Travel (SWT), and Trainee. Commissioned by the Alliance for International Exchange, the report features survey data gathered from more than 9,000 international alumni of these programs, as well as more than 4,000 U.S. host families and organizations.

As an au pair agency that has been serving families and communities in the U.S. for more than 35 years, Au Pair USA has seen firsthand the benefits supported by the data in the impact report. This includes:

Reliable childcare: 90.1% of host family respondents sought out an au pair program for live-in childcare and 94% said these programs allow for a deeper level of trust with their childcare provider.

Cultural exchange: Host families overwhelmingly benefit from the cultural experiences of au pair programs, with 74.8% noting the ability to foster a life-long relationship with an international au pair and 70.6% appreciating the cultural engagement between their family and childcare provider.

Affordability: 89.6% of host family respondents said that having an au pair allowed them to spend less on childcare than they would otherwise, and about half (50.5%) said that without an au pair at least one parent would have to change careers or stop working altogether.

Global perspectives: For 67.5% of host family respondents, hosting an au pair led to a direct increase in their ability to provide their family with important intercultural relationships, communications, and global perspectives.

Ultimately, eight out of ten survey respondents said they would recommend becoming a host family to friends and family in the United States, and 78% said they would continue to participate in their au pair program if they were eligible to do so.

Au Pair USA by InterExchange is dedicated to making it easy for U.S. host families to find the right international au pair for their family and receive all of the benefits possible out of the exchange. Interested readers are encouraged to read the Alliance for International Exchange impact report for more details, or to visit Au Pair USA's website for additional information on how to find safe and loving in-home childcare with an international au pair.

About the Alliance for International Exchange

The Alliance for International Exchange represents the collective needs of American organizations and companies providing international educational and cultural exchanges in the US. Primary goals of the Alliance are to support the international exchange community through public policy, coalition building, and general awareness, as well as to set professional standards for exchange providers throughout the country.

For more information, please visit www.alliance-exchange.org .

About Au Pair USA

Au Pair USA by InterExchange has been connecting U.S. host families with qualified, pre-screened international au pairs since 1989. Based out of New York City, InterExchange is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization that has helped provide more than 60,000 children across the U.S. with an unmatched cultural experience, all while supporting the needs of families as they seek out safe, reliable, and affordable in-home childcare.

For more information, please visit www.aupairusa.org .

