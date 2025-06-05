Hi Marley Survey Highlights Opportunities for P&C Carriers to Modernize Service Interactions While Maintaining the Human Connection

94 Percent of Respondents Comfortable Using Text for Documentation and Policy or Coverage Questions; And 65 Percent from Across Generations Open to AI Tools

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Hi Marley , creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today released new research exploring policyholders' recent service experiences with their insurance carriers.

Hi Marley's latest Voice of the Policyholder Survey captures insights from 1,000 U.S. homeowners, renters, and auto insurance policyholders who interacted with their carriers over the past six months. The results highlight customers' service expectations and preferences, including a dramatic shift in policyholders' perception of using AI for insurance requests.

Key Findings from the Survey Include:

Customers show strong interest in text messaging, but few carriers provide a texting option for service requests. In addition to supporting ongoing conversations and giving customers a trusted contact they can reach out to at any time, texting also lends itself well to automating simple transactions or questions, creating efficiencies for carriers and fast resolution for customers.

Self-service preferred for simple tasks. Respondents most often used carrier web portals or mobile apps to handle bill payments and document requests, and more than half reported being "very satisfied" with these experiences (51 percent and 52 percent, respectively).

Policyholders still want a human touch for complex issues. Respondents used phone calls to handle more complex requests, such as billing inquiries (57 percent) and coverage questions (56 percent), highlighting preferences for human-centered support.

Billing questions lead to the lowest satisfaction. Only 26 percent of respondents with a billing-related question felt "very satisfied" with the experience, the lowest across all request types. Nearly one in five couldn't resolve their question in a single interaction, increasing frustration.

Generations prioritize different factors when choosing communication methods . The differences amongst age groups' preferences demonstrate the importance of carriers offering optionality so that the service experience caters to what the customer wants, driving satisfaction and loyalty.

AI is gaining acceptance. Sixty-five percent of policyholders across generations said they are comfortable using AI-powered conversational tools for insurance requests. Seventy-five percent of Millennials said they are comfortable or very comfortable with AI, 66 percent of Gen X, 61 percent of Gen Z, and 54 percent of Baby Boomers.

Five factors influence comfort level with AI. Open-ended responses revealed that ease of use, familiarity, trust, accuracy, and preference for human interaction impact policyholders' comfort level with AI.

The survey reveals insights that can help carriers rethink how they provide service through communication options and AI-driven support to automate tasks. However, the report cautions that while AI can improve speed and efficiency, it's crucial to ensure customers can easily escalate to a human when needed.

"Today's policyholders expect fast, convenient service options that allow for human connection when needed," said Alex Burgess, Principal Industry Strategist at Hi Marley. "Insurance is still a people-first business; carriers that embrace AI for simple, repetitive tasks while offering empathetic, human support for complex issues will create lovable experiences that exceed customer expectations and earn greater satisfaction, loyalty and retention."

To explore the complete results and read the "Voice of the Policyholder Survey: How Insurers Can Keep Up with Customers' Evolving Service Expectations" report, visit:

www.himarley.com/voice-of-the-policyholder-survey-service-experience/



About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com .

