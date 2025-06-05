Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Provides Development Updates Including Initial Construction Earthworks at the Sulphur Springs Copper Project in Australia

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR) (NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development updates from royalty operating partners, Silver Mines Limited ("Silver Mines"), Develop Global Limited ("Develop") and Catalyst Metals Ltd. ("Catalyst").

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "In the past month, we've seen major strides across three of our Australian royalty assets that we believe significantly enhance their value and visibility. At the Sulphur Springs copper project, meaningful site development and earthworks are now underway, bringing us closer to production and materially reducing execution risk. At the Bowdens silver project, a critical permitting decision has cleared a major hurdle on the path to anticipated final development approval. And at the Plutonic East gold mine, a transformative A$150 million fundraising positions operator Catalyst Metals to accelerate mine development and exploration, including 25,000m of planned drilling. These updates demonstrate the momentum across Vox's royalty portfolio and reaffirm the growing embedded value we see in our Australian assets."

Key Updates

Develop has commenced substantial underground activities and earthworks at the Sulphur Springs copper-zinc-lead-silver project, including the excavation of the box-cut for twin underground portals, and clearing of the plant site, ahead of an updated Definitive Feasibility Study scheduled for completion later this year.

Silver Mines announced that the New South Wales Planning Secretary's ruling allows the Independent Planning Commission to resume its re-determination, pending the submission of supplementary information by Silver Mines, clearing the Bowdens silver project's permitting pathway.

Catalyst announced an equity capital raise of A$150M to deploy funds across the Plutonic development and exploration projects, including 25,000m of planned drilling for the Plutonic East gold mine.

Sulphur Springs Royalty (Development - Western Australia) - Major Earthworks Underway, Updated Feasibility Expected Q4 2025(2)

Vox holds a A$2.00/tonne production royalty (capped at A$3.7M) over the Sulphur Springs copper-zinc deposit and an uncapped A$0.80/tonne royalty over the Kangaroo Caves deposit, which is part of the combined Sulphur Springs project in Western Australia.

On May 29, 2025, Develop announced that earthworks are now underway at Sulphur Springs, including box-cut excavation for the planned twin underground portals, ahead of scheduled decline development in the December 2025 quarter, as well as clearing the surface site for the processing plant and related infrastructure.

Develop expects the planned decline to significantly derisk the project's execution and to allow for additional drilling of targets that are not accessible from surface.

Additionally, Develop expects to complete an updated feasibility study in the December 2025 quarter, incorporating higher metal prices and lower smelter costs, paving the way for project funding and a subsequent final investment decision. The Sulphur Springs Open Pit and the Kangaroo Caves deposit were not originally included in the scope of the 2023 project study.

Vox Management Summary: The capital deployment into earthworks and underground declines materially de-risks the project and provides access to additional underground exploration targets. We look forward to the updated feasibility study ahead of a final investment decision expected to be made later this year.

Figure 1: Site view of current earthworks progress at Sulphur Springs

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/DVP/02951389.pdf

Bowdens Silver Royalty (Development - New South Wales) - Planning Secretary Ruling Clears Permitting Pathway(1)

Vox holds an uncapped 0.85% Gross Revenue Royalty (" GRR ") over the Bowdens silver project, plus a 1.0% GRR on the surrounding Barabolar exploration tenements in New South Wales.

On May 27, 2025, Silver Mines announced that the NSW Planning Secretary ruled that the 66 kV transmission line does not form part of the Bowdens Development Application, returning the project to its original assessment pathway and enabling the IPC to resume its re-determination process. Silver Mines is now expected to lodge the supplementary data requested by the Department of Planning, Housing & Infrastructure to complete the review.

Silver Mines Managing Director Jo Battershill summarized the development as follows: "We welcome the Planning Secretary's determination, which provides important clarity on the scope of the Development Application and means that should the IPC reinstate development consent of the Bowdens Project, Silver Mines will be in a position to progress with the development of the Project. This determination is a significant milestone for the company and it reinforces the strength of our ongoing engagement with key stakeholders, the DPHI and other key government agencies, and reflects our commitment to a staged, responsible, and transparent approach to development. We now look forward to finalising any further requirement for redetermination in the coming weeks as we work towards a final development consent for the Bowdens Project. As stated on many previous occasions, the Bowdens Project is one of the most substantial undeveloped silver deposits the world and we remain fully committed to its development."

Vox Management Summary: The Bowdens project is one of the most substantial undeveloped silver deposits globally, based on benchmarking by Silver Mines, and final permitting remains one of the key outstanding catalysts for the project. This determination from the Planning Secretary is a significant permitting milestone, positioning the project one step closer to a potential development consent and final investment decision.

Plutonic East (Production - Western Australia) - A$150M Capital Raise to Fund Plutonic Development Projects and Exploration Programs(3)

Vox holds a grade-linked, uncapped, tonnage royalty over the majority of the Plutonic East underground mine and surrounding tenure in Western Australia.

On May 23, 2025, Catalyst secured firm commitments for a A$150 million equity financing, resulting in a pro-forma cash position of approximately A$250 million and no debt, giving Catalyst flexibility to execute its organic-growth pipeline. The expected use of proceeds include: A$40M towards development projects at Plutonic, A$40M for near-mine exploration, A$15M for regional exploration, and $55M for flexible growth initiatives, among others.

Plans for Plutonic East, which is currently ramping up production, are focused around extending known reserves via a 25,000m drill program, making the project one of the highest priorities in Catalyst's planned growth pipeline in Vox's opinion.

Catalyst expects to release updated production and cost forecast in the coming months.

Vox Management Summary: Catalyst's recent capital raise, improved liquidity and growth plans are very positive for production ramp-up and brownfields exploration at the Plutonic East Gold Mine. 25,000m of planned drilling has potential to expand the reserve and resource base and extend the mine life. We look forward to further updates from Catalyst as they continue to execute on their organic growth pipeline.

Figure 2: Plutonic East - 25,000m of drilling planned

https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/cyl/8a879055-a0a.pdf

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 65 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

References & Notes:

Silver Mines Limited - Bowdens Silver Project Update - Dated May 27, 2025:

Develop Global - Develop prepares for updated DFS with start of underground activities and site clearance for surface infrastructure - Dated May 29, 2025:

Catalyst Metals Ltd - Catalyst completes A$150m placement to institutional investors - Dated May 23, 2025:

Catalyst Metals Ltd - Presentation: A New Plutonic - Dated May 2025:

https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/cyl/8a879055-a0a.pdf

