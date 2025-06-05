tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO's Strengthens its Institutional Infrastructure Footprint in Crypto Asset and Traditional Securities, Now Offers Correspondent Clearing Services to Other Broker-Dealers

tZERO's broker-dealer is one of only two in the United States to support crypto securities custody and is now a leading provider of institutional custody to other firms that are not approved to self-custody crypto asset securities directly on chain; broker-dealers can connect to tZERO's brokerage platform to facilitate the trading of crypto asset and traditional securities all in one environment

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, is excited to announce that its broker-dealer subsidiaries can now offer correspondent clearing services to third party broker-dealers for crypto asset securities and traditional securities. tZERO's brokerage platform can provide end-to-end infrastructure for crypto asset securities to a range of direct customers and now third-party broker dealers that do not have the permission or operational infrastructure to self-custody crypto asset securities on chain. It can also support clearing, custody and settlement for both traditional securities, which is relevant to the evolution of a cross-asset universal platform.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer correspondent clearing services and to build upon our institutional product offering and to continue to showcase the value proposition for broker-dealer custody of crypto asset securities," said David Goone, tZERO's CEO. "We have continued to expand our permissible business activities to support an end-to-end solution for crypto asset securities. Our broker-dealers can now drive digital adoption by supporting other broker-dealers that wish to retail crypto asset securities."

tZERO's digital broker-dealer can clear and carry crypto asset securities for broker-dealer correspondents using different custodial wallet infrastructures, including individual investor wallets and an omnibus wallet, and plans to utilize smart contract technologies to automate reporting, distributions and other compliance and utility features in the future.

"Becoming the connective tissue for the industry for crypto asset security infrastructure (alongside our Lynq project) is a major vector in our strategy and a major milestone on our regulatory journey," states Alan Konevsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer of tZERO. "We have continued to secure successive expansions of our permissible business activities so we can offer a true end-to-end platform that supports multiple asset classes, including tokenized RWAs. This approval invites institutional participants to our platform, including through API connectivity, and should be a catalyst for supply-side asset growth and demand-side liquidity, as well as an important path to complement our cross-asset universal platform strategy for investors and other firms as we navigate an evolving landscape."

Broker-dealer interested in tZERO's correspondent clearing and digital asset security custodial services should email support@tzero.com and ask to be connected to the appropriate tZERO representative.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Investor Notice

Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. Please see our disclosure library for more information.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

