05.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
CSIOS Corporation: CSIOS Honored at Washington Business Journal 2025 Corporate Philanthropy Awards

CSIOS Ranked Top 10 Among All Small Businesses for the Total Amount Donated to Local Charities in the Greater Washington, D.C., Area During 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / CSIOS Corporation announced today that it was honored at the 2025 Washington Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards, an event established to recognize "the region's most active and inspirational companies and nonprofits who have made a difference in the Washington, D.C., and surrounding communities through both financial and volunteer philanthropic work." This year, during a ceremony held at the Conrad Washington, DC Hotel on June 4, 2024, CSIOS ranked Top 10 among all small businesses for the total amount donated to local charities in the Greater Washington, D.C., area during 2024.

CSIOS Corporate Logo

CSIOS Corporate Logo

"At CSIOS, we are inspired by core business values, which include giving back to the community with financial and volunteer support. We are blessed to be able to give and contribute to multiple community organizations within our National Capital Region, making an impact where help is needed most," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation.

Josue Ayala, Chief Human Resources Officer, also commented, "We are deeply humbled and honored to be part of this year's Washington Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards celebration and share the stage with some of the most charitable and inspirational companies and nonprofits who have made a difference through their philanthropic work."

Details about the 2025 Corporate Philanthropy Awards winners are available at https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/event/171198/2025/2025-corporate-philanthropy-awards.

More Information:

For information regarding this news release, please contact News@csioscorp.com.

For information regarding our services and partnerships, please contact BD@csioscorp.com.

For information regarding employment opportunities with CSIOS, please contact Careers@csioscorp.com.

Contact Information

Josue Ayala
Chief Human Resources Officer
josue.ayala@csioscorp.com
(732) 710-5854

SOURCE: CSIOS Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/csios-honored-at-washington-business-journal-2025-corporate-phila-1035840

