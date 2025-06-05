Anzeige
Brookhill & Asc, LLC: "Nobody's Girl: Mother, Model, CEO on My Own Terms", Amber Brookman's Stirring Memoir, Debuts

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / To keep the spotlight on women in fashion and textiles in recent months, Amber Brookman's release of her decidedly inclusive and inspirational memoir, Nobody's Girl, meets the moment.

Nobody's Girl

Nobody's Girl
Book cover

Former catwalk and print model who was told she was not suitable for any job according to tests and severe dyslexia, Amber Brookman went on to become a formidable CEO in the textile industry with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and fashion management. Throughout her career, she mentored countless individuals, taking great pride in watching them grow, overcome challenges, and achieve their full potential.

"Since running a company as one of the few women in the industry during the early 90s, I focused on assembling an ageless, genderless, raceless team that helped to make our business a powerhouse to this day," says the former CEO of Brookwood Companies, Inc., one of America's most technically advanced textile companies and a substantial supplier of diverse woven and nylon products to the United States military. "If you enhance this philosophy with the adage that everyone deserves the chance to show their brilliance, you can't go wrong. I was proud to be a steward of diversity before the word was used. Success is fueled by the individual gifts of the heart and mind. Expect a lot of both in this honest look at my life!"

Nobody's Girl has received acclaim by renowned figures. Claudia Cataldi, president of Brazilian Press Association of Electronic and Digital Media-RJ, writes, "Nobody's Girl resonated with me in such personal, unexpected ways. It felt less like reading someone else's story and more like reconnecting with parts of my own. Amber doesn't write to impress; she writes to liberate. You'll laugh, ache, and probably see yourself more clearly than you expected, but you won't leave unchanged." Olga Custodio, Lt. Col. (Ret) first Latina U.S. military pilot and author of Flight of Fortitude, adds: "From a childhood marked by bullying and rejection, the author rises to become CEO of a textile company, by finding opportunities and believing in what's possible. Her leadership philosophy goes beyond profit: it's about creating a workplace culture rooted in ethics, respect, sustainability, and compassion. This powerful memoir shows that when leaders value people and purpose, companies don't just survive, they thrive."

Finally, Candy Lara, beauty queen and author of Home: Awaken the Spirit of Your Style, offers, "As a model and entrepreneur, I could immediately relate to Amber's story of catwalks, boardrooms--and baby. Many times, alone in new territory, she bravely walked through the door to add an experience to her life repertoire, no matter how challenging. Her optimism and energy are infectious, and they are assets you can't put a price on."

The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Booktopia, Hudson Booksellers, Walmart, and numerous indie bookstores.

For speaking engagements and media, contact Amber Brookman at beeamber@outlook.com.

Contact Information

Amber Brookman
beeamber@outlook.com

.

SOURCE: Brookhill & Asc, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/%22nobodys-girl-mother-model-ceo-on-my-own-terms%22-amber-brookmans-1035923

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
