05.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Premier Allergy & Asthma Introduces Groundbreaking Premier ILIT for Allergy Sufferers

Three shots. Three Months. Done.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Premier Allergy & Asthma, a leading allergy and immunology clinic in Central Ohio, is proud to announce the launch of Premier ILIT (Intralymphatic Immunotherapy) - an innovative, cutting-edge treatment now available to patients seeking quick long-term relief from seasonal and environmental allergies.

Intralymphatic Immunotherapy is a highly targeted form of allergy desensitization that involves a series of micro-dose injections directly into the inguinal lymph nodes. This approach trains the immune system to tolerate allergens more efficiently and in significantly less time than traditional immunotherapy.

"ILIT represents the future of allergy treatment," said Dr. Summit Shah, board-certified allergist and founder of Premier Allergy & Asthma, "Our patients are looking for faster, more convenient options with lasting results - and Premier ILIT delivers just that. With only three injections over the course of three months, patients can experience long-term allergy relief that would typically take years to achieve with conventional methods."

Traditional allergy shots often require frequent visits with a lengthy build-up period, making it challenging for many individuals to commit. ILIT, on the other hand, offers a streamlined treatment plan with fewer appointments, faster results, and a strong safety profile, making it ideal for busy professionals, students, and anyone seeking a more efficient alternative. "We're incredibly proud to bring Premier ILIT to our patients." Said Dr. Andrew Dang, board-certified allergist and Medical Director at Premier Allergy & Asthma, "We are excited to add Premier ILIT to our list of impactful therapies for allergies."

Premier Allergy & Asthma is the only private practice in the region to offer this advanced therapy, underscoring its ongoing commitment to providing state-of-the-art care to patients of all ages.

ILIT is currently being offered for common allergens such as pollen (grass, tree, ragweed) and dust mites, cat dander, and dog dander.

To learn more about ILIT or to schedule a consultation, visit www.premierallergyohio.com or contact Premier Allergy & Asthma at (614) 328-9927.

Contact Information:

Amber Nisley
Director of Marketing
amber@ohallergy.com
6143289927

.

SOURCE: Premier Allergy & Asthma



