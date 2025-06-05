An industry trade association has uncovered unauthorized components in circuit boards used in the Danish energy sector, triggering an ongoing investigation. The findings are unrelated to solar technology but highlight growing cybersecurity concerns amid the increasing digitalization of energy systems. Green Power Denmark, a Danish renewable energy trade association, has identified unauthorized components embedded in circuit boards destined for the Danish energy sector. The discovery, made during a routine inspection and disclosed on May 21 by Copenhagen-based daily Berlingske, has prompted an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...