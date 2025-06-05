MetricStream, the global leader in AI-first governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, was ranked 14th in the Chartis RiskTech AI 50 2025 Ranking and Awards. Listed alongside global AI technology leaders like Oracle, S&P Global, Moody's, and SAS, MetricStream is the only integrated GRC-focused company to be featured in the top 15 for the second consecutive year.

MetricStream was also awarded as a category winner in two solution categories:

AI for Audit Risk Management

AI for Operational Risk Management dashboard and workflows

Now in its second year, the Chartis RiskTech AI 50 offers a comprehensive analysis of AI adoption across a vast set of categories in the risk management landscape. The report evaluates vendors on their AI strategy and capabilities, providing insights into market leaders and emerging players. This year's ranking reflects the growing dominance of larger providers and a maturing market, where once-novel innovations are becoming standard.

"We're honored to be recognized in the Chartis RiskTech AI 50 ranking and awards that span the entire spectrum of risk, not just GRC," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream. "We have been on the AI journey for the last several years. Now, our recently launched AI-first GRC strategy and execution are rooted in a single purpose: to simplify GRC through agentic generative AI and deliver real-time, predictive insights. This brings significant efficiencies, automates low-value tasks, enhances the canvas of information assimilation at scale, and increases the strategic importance of the GRC function from defense to facilitating business decision-making."

Organizations today face increasing enterprise, cyber, third-party, audit, and regulatory risks. MetricStream 's AI-first Connected GRC solutions help address these challenges with agentic and generative AI that automate data capture, assessments, evidence gathering, insight generation, and action recommendations, making GRC simpler, faster, and more outcome-driven.

MetricStream's AiSPIRE, the industry's first AI-powered, knowledge-centric GRC product, has enabled customers to significantly reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance user experience. AiSPIRE uses GRC ontology-based knowledge graphs to unlock the value of existing GRC and transactional data. Customers have adopted a unified risk and control framework and optimized control testing costs by over 30%, resulting in millions in savings, resource optimization, and quicker strategic decisions.

MetricStream's AI-infused workflows also offer issue and action recommendations and evidence-based third-party risk ranking. This reduces manual work and user dependency, enabling teams to focus on driving business performance.

Read the Chartis RiskTech AI 50 2025 Ranking and Awards report.

Learn more about MetricStream's AI-first strategy and AiSPIRE.

About MetricStream Inc

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, CyberGRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, andX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605541214/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Associate Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com