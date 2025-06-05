Supra, the first Layer-1 blockchain built for Automatic DeFi (AutoFi) via vertical integration, is proud to announce its role as a Main Stage Sponsor of Permissionless IV, taking place June 24 26 in New York City. CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Tobkin will deliver a pivotal keynote revealing Supra 2.0 and introducing AutoFi to the US Web3 audience, Supra's automation-native tech stack that defines a new category in Web3: autonomous and intelligent finance.

Supra 2.0 fundamentally reimagines what a blockchain can be. On top of Supra Layer-1's high throughput and sub-second consensus smart contract layer, they've vertically integrated native oracles, a system-level automation engine, and a bridgeless cross-chain communication protocol. As a fully integrated Layer-1 with oracle infrastructure at its core, Supra enables smart contracts to automatically execute transactions based on a wide range of triggers, including over 500 price feed pairs, technical indicators, and other real-time data inputs.

Together, these vertical integrations enable AutoFi, which reimagines core DeFi primitives like liquidations, auto-arbitrage, and yield optimizations with automation. System-level automation replaces off-chain bots and third-party keepers with deterministic smart contract execution, natively engineered into the consensus layer. Smart contracts on Supra can autonomously trigger logic the moment conditions are met; instantly, securely, and with zero-block latency.

This architecture transforms dApps into self-operating systems: liquidations, rebalancing, arbitrage, hedging, even cross-chain execution, which all happen automatically, without relying on fragmented tooling or human intervention. With this capability, Supra is turning all of these core DeFi primitives (liquidations, arbitrage, rebalancing, etc) into a stack of self-executing native AutoFi primitives that is built into the protocol layer. This AutoFi stack not only executes with unprecedented speed and reliability, but also generates fair and meaningful revenue for the entire ecosystem.

Infrastructure For AI Agents

Supra is positioning itself as the ideal infrastructure for AI Agents, with a vertically integrated stack that acts as a real-time operating system for AI-powered finance. By combining high-performance smart contracts with native Oracles, VRF, cross-chain messaging, and embedded Automation via full vertical integration within its Layer-1, Supra gives AI agents the ability to sense, decide, and act on-chain. In contrast to modular L1s stitched together with third-party services, Supra's integrated design ensures performance, composability, and predictable execution.

"AutoFi isn't just automation, it's infrastructure for autonomous capital," said CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Tobkin. "We're not just building a better chain. We're building the OS for intelligent Web3 finance."

A New Web3 Business Model

Supra's AutoFi also unlocks a powerful new economic model for its Layer-1 network and its ecosystem of dApps. With the execution prowess of system-level automation and its AutoFi primitive stack, Supra 2.0 aims to mitigate toxic MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) and internalize good MEV through automation-native logic, turning priority execution, oracle-based triggers, and protocol-native services into sustainable, protocol-level revenue streams.

AutoFi is explicitly designed to minimize extractive behavior by eliminating off-chain actors and enabling deterministic automation at the consensus layer, allowing Supra to capture good MEV while shielding dApps from toxic MEV. This revenue is further amplified through system-level automation fees and priority execution auctions, then redistributed via Supra's decentralized treasury. dApps and node operators directly share in this value, aligning incentives across the network.

Therefore, rather than depending on inflationary token emissions, Supra 2.0 aims to generate sustainable revenue, and then redistribute a portion of this revenue across dApps and node operators via their decentralized treasury. This will allow Supra to gradually ween off block reward emissions, becoming one of the first L1s to move toward long-term sustainability through utility and fair revenue generation, not inflation.

This treasury will also be able to further allocate capital across AutoFi strategies based on real-time risk and performance metrics. This will enable Supra to function like an intelligent, yield-seeking sovereign fund, compounding capital, enforcing solvency, and reinforcing network integrity through system-level automation.

Supra invites developers to plug into the AutoFi stack and build capital-efficient, AI-compatible primitives like AutoLend, AutoFutures, or AutoOptions, running on Supra's infrastructure without relying on external, third-party networks, which introduce security risks and latency.

At Permissionless IV, Supra's presence will extend beyond the keynote stage. Attendees will be able to engage with the Supra team, experience live AutoFi demos, and explore the stack powering AI-augmented finance. Co-Founders Joshua Tobkin and Jon Jones, along with other core contributors, will share how Vertical Integration is reshaping blockchain infrastructure, and why Supra is leading the charge into a post-modular, automation-first Web3 industry.

About Supra

Supra is the first chain built for Automatic DeFi (AutoFi), a novel self-operating automated financial system that also serves as the perfect framework for crypto AI Agents, built upon its vertically integrated Layer-1 blockchain with built-in high-speed smart contracts, native price oracles, system-level automation and bridgeless cross-chain messaging.

Supra's vertical stack unlocks all-new AutoFi primitives that can generate fair recurring protocol revenue and redistribute it across the ecosystem, reducing reliance on inflationary block rewards entirely over time. This stack also equips on-chain AI Agents with all the tools they need to run a wide variety of powerful DeFi workflows for users automatically, autonomously, and securely.

About Permissionless

Produced by Blockworks, Permissionless is an annual conference designed as a premier gathering for the crypto and Web3 community. It brings together developers, founders, investors, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and innovations in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain infrastructure, and onchain applications. To secure your place at Permissionless IV 2025, purchase tickets here

